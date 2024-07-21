Former Gender Minister Aisha Jumwa backs Hassan Joho for CS post

Former Gender and Culture Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, has broken her silence since she was fired from the Cabinet last week, saying her fate squarely lies in the hands of President William Ruto.

“President Ruto does not need anyone campaigning for Aisha Jumwa, he knows… and if it pleases him to reappoint me to continue serving in his Cabinet, we will say Amen,” Ms Jumwa said on Sunday during a meet-the-people tour in Kilifi.

“But if he deems it fit that I should rest, we will also say Amen because the Bible says we should rejoice and be thankful in everything.”

The former minister said Dr Ruto does not need “political pressure” and “lobbying” to reappoint her.

The Kilifi people, Ms Jumwa said, will forever thank the president for appointing her to the Cabinet after the 2022 General Elections.

National unity

Speaking exclusively to the Nation, Ms Jumwa said she fully supports Dr Ruto’s plan to form a government of national unity, including the appointment of ministers from the Opposition side.

She would, for instance, welcome the nomination of opposition politicians from Coast, including former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, to the Cabinet.

“I support the president; I will support him fully in constituting a government of national unity. A government of national unity is the way to go, if they pick Mr Joho I will clap for him,” she added.

Asked if she wished to be reappointed, Ms Jumwa charged, “Wewe hautamani kuwa kazi (Who doesn’t want to get hired)? But let’s give the president time to work. Let’s give him peace to appoint whoever he wishes without being pushed or compelled by anyone.”

When asked about her next move if the President fails to appoint her, the politician said she doesn't want to preempt anything.

“Let us wait for the president to finish reconstituting his Cabinet.”

This came as Coast politicians and religious leaders drummed up support for the appointment of Mr Joho to the Cabinet.

Led by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, a close ally of Mr Joho, the politicians called on Dr Ruto to consider Mombasa for a Cabinet slot, given the county’s strategic position and role in Coast.

Mombasa was among Coast counties that did not get Cabinet positions in the Kenya Kwanza administration, with Kwale landing Mining and Blue Economy docket, while Kilifi got Gender and Culture.

“We want someone from Mombasa to be nominated for the Cabinet position. This is because Mombasa is the heartbeat of Coast politics. Despite not being shareholders, we also want a share of the national cake. There is no reason why we should be excluded,” said Mr Nassir.

Supporting Joho

He said Dr Ruto had already tried other leaders, in apparent reference to Ms Jumwa and former Mining and Blue Economy Salim Mvurya, but had failed to deliver.

“There’s no reason why the president shouldn’t appoint a minister from Mombasa. We deserve a seat at the highest decision-making table in the country,” he added.

The Governor said the Coast region needed a minister who could defend and fight for them on issues to do with the sharing of Coast-based national resources, including Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Pipeline, and Blue Economy.

Mr Joho was first appointed assistant Minister of Transport during the late President Mwai Kibaki’s first term in 2008, when he was Kisauni MP.

On Monday, Coast Parliamentary Group, led by its chairman Danson Mwashako, is set to endorse Mr Joho for the nomination.

The MPs are rooting for Mr Joho, whom they term “the Coast political kingpin” and “a sober voice” needed in the Cabinet.

When contacted, Mr Mvurya, who has remained tightlipped since he was fired, said he was in a meeting and would respond to any queries later.

Mr Mvurya has been angling to take over Coast political kingship after Mr Joho departed from active politics.

However, that seems to have been diluted after the flamboyant politician re-emerged this year, playing a key role in ODM grassroots campaigns.

President Ruto said he would engage other political players to set up a broad-based government that would assist him in the implementation of radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raise domestic resources, expand job opportunities, eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies and slay the dragon of corruption.