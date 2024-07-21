Coast leaders rally for Joho's cabinet appointment in Ruto government

Coastal politicians and religious leaders are drumming up support for the appointment of former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho to President William Ruto's cabinet.

Led by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, who is Mr Joho's closest ally, the politicians called on President Ruto to consider Mombasa in the reshuffle of his Cabinet.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction works at Bomu Stadium in Port Reitz Ward in Changamwe Sub-county, Mr Nassir said Mombasa should be represented in the national government because of its political clout.

Mombasa is one of the Coast counties that did not benefit from cabinet positions in the Kenyatta administration. Kwale got Salim Mvurya, who was in charge of mining and the blue economy, while Kilifi got Aisha Jumwa, who was in charge of gender and culture.

However, the two are among those recently sacked by the Head of State along with eight others. President Ruto is yet to name his full cabinet.

"We want someone from Mombasa to be nominated for the cabinet position. This is because Mombasa is the heartbeat of Coast politics. Even though we are not shareholders, we want a share of the national cake. There is no reason why we should be excluded," said Mr Nassir.

He said Mr Ruto had tried other leaders from other countries who failed to deliver on their mandates.

"There is no reason why the president shouldn't appoint a minister from Mombasa. We deserve a seat at the highest decision-making table in the country," he added.

The governor said the Coast needs a minister who can also defend and fight for them on issues that affect their resources, including the Kenya Ports Authority, the pipeline and the blue economy.

Mr Nassir urged Coast leaders to support Mr Joho, who is the ODM deputy party leader, saying he's a charismatic leader who has been tried and tested.

Mr Joho was first appointed Deputy Minister for Transport during the late President Mwai Kibaki's first term in 2008 when he was Kisauni MP.

On Monday, July 22, the Coast Parliamentary Group, led by its chairman who is also Wundanyi MP, Danson Mwashako, will endorse Mr Joho for the nomination.

The MPs are rallying behind Mr Joho, whom they describe as the political kingpin of the Coast and a sober voice needed in Cabinet.

Meanwhile, a section of religious leaders have called for the former Mombasa governor to be appointed to the remaining slots.

"Mr Joho is a son of the soil, he has a good track record of leadership and should fill the remaining slots with an image of the Coast region," said the Iman of Masjid Swafaa in Kisauni, Mr Hassan Juma.

Reverend Daniel Munyithia of the Mombasa Pastors Fellowship, who urged the youth to give the president time to rebuild his government and pave the way for talks, said Mr Joho was the best choice.

The clergy, however, said the national dialogue should focus on bringing peace, tranquillity and cohesion to the country.