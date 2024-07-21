Raila sets new conditions for Ruto in support of Gen Zs, including scrapping SHIF

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has come out to clear the air on the pending cabinet secretary slots yet to be filled by President William Ruto.

In a statement on Sunday, July 21, the opposition leader has set the record straight on the ongoing debate surrounding Kenya's youth, especially Generation Z, in response to rumours that he may join the Kenya Kwanza government as part of a coalition.

In his statement, Mr Odinga stressed that justice must precede any talks. He outlined several conditions that must be met before a national conversation can take place.

These include compensation for victims of police brutality, the dropping of all protest-related cases and the release of all those abducted and detained during the protests.

Mr Odinga has also called for the resolution of issues relating to the welfare of health workers and education, especially for junior secondary school teachers.

He said President Ruto must return the National Health Insurance Scheme to NHIF and scrap SHIF.

He also called for the prosecution of security sector perpetrators involved in atrocities against peaceful protesters.

Mr Odinga suggested that once these issues are resolved, a national conversation could be held in a neutral venue with representatives from various sectors, including youth, government, religious leaders, health professionals, lawyers and teachers.

He has suggested that the national convention should address critical national and constitutional issues such as good governance, the rising cost of living, the eradication of tribalism, the fight against corruption and the management of debt and fiscal policy.

In support of the Gen Zs, Mr Odinga expressed his admiration and his belief that a structured dialogue would bring about the reforms they are fighting for and secure Kenya's future.

This statement comes amid ongoing political tensions and speculation about possible changes in Kenya's political landscape.

Recently, when President Ruto named half of his cabinet, he hinted that the future government would reflect the aspirations of all Kenyans, with each part of the country represented in the government.

There is also speculation that the remaining 10 positions yet to be filled have been left for the opposition, who also appear to be torn.