Intrigues, power play reign in new Cabinet line-up

Some of the sacked Cabinet Secretaries appear to have their fate sealed after President William Ruto picked replacements from their regions in a delicate power play designed to appease power brokers and forestall possible political fallout.

Former ministers in the opposition leader Raila Odinga’s bastion of Nyanza and Coast also have their fate hanging on a thread as they could be sacrificed to accommodate the former premier’s allies in President Ruto’s ‘broad-based government'.

This lends credence to why Dr Ruto did not nominate from the regions when he named the first batch of 11.

Political analysts and some of the President’s allies told Sunday Nation that Dr Ruto appears keen to continue appealing to regions that voted for him in the last poll while at the same time trying to respond to the demands of the protesting youths as well as the desire to have the face of the country in his Cabinet.

Some of the key players in his presidential win are also said to have had a say in the reconstitution of the Cabinet following its dissolution a week ago.

In Kisii, Julius Ogamba, the running mate of Ezekiel Machogu in their unsuccessful Kisii governor race in 2022, has succeeded him in the Education docket.

Mr Ogamba’s nomination is likely to block Mr Machogu’s chances of making a comeback to the Cabinet. It also appears designed to appeal to the region and avoid political discontent among Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters.

Mr Machogu is also said to have fallen out with Gusii UDA MPs. In Kiambu, President Ruto has nominated Dr Andrew Karanja to take charge of Agriculture and Livestock Development. Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is also from the county.

With the President keen to have a government that has the face of Kenya it would be unlikely for Mr Kuria to make a comeback as that would mean having two Cabinet secretaries from one county when he is keen on forming a broad-based government.

Sources indicate that the dropping of Mr Kuria could have been because of the bad blood between him and area MPs, among them National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Mr Kuria has not been on good terms with the lawmakers over his insistence on forming Chama Cha Kazi (CCK), on whose ticket he unsuccessfully contested for Kiambu governor against UDA’s Kimani Wamatangi.

Mr Kuria has also had political run-ins with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. In Meru, President Ruto nominated 32-year-old Eric Muuga to the Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation docket.

His nomination seems to be a blow to former Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mithika Linturi, as the two come from the same county.

Mr Linturi was among the former ministers singled out by the public for alleged corruption in their ministries.

He survived an impeachment by the National Assembly over a fake fertiliser corruption scandal.

In Nakuru, Dr Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u was nominated to take over Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, previously held by Mr Eliud Owalo.

Her nomination, however, spells doom for former Water and Irrigation Minister Zachariah Njeru. Both Dr Ndung’u and Mr Njeru come from Nakuru County.

“Nakuru County is happy, and we continue to thank the President,” said Governor Susan Kihika following the nomination of Dr Ndung’u.

Similarly, the nomination of Dr Debra Mulonga Barasa to the Health Ministry has also dimmed the chances of former CS Susan Nakumincha making a comeback to the Cabinet.

Although the two come from Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties, they are all linked to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s political wing in Kenya Kwanza.

Former Sports Cabinet secretary Ababu Namwamba is still out in the cold.

Although there is no Cabinet secretary from Busia, the western region has benefited from plum government positions, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also doubles up as the Foreign Affairs minister. Mr Wetang’ula—the country’s third-in-command and the newly nominated Dr Barasa are all from the region.

Campaign pillars

The chances of former Attorney General Justin Muturi — whose position has since been taken up by former Trade minister Rebecca Miano — and Prof Njuguna Ndung’u making a comeback also remain slim since six out of the 11 nominees by the President come from Mount Kenya.

Ms Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development) and Prof Ndung’u are from Murang’a. Mount Kenya has Ms Wahome, Ms Miano, Dr Karanja, Prof Kindiki, Mr Muuga and Dr Ndung’u.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said the nominations show that the President is still indebted to his campaign pillars.

“That is why he has gone back to the same people in picking the so-called replacements. The reappointments also show that he didn’t listen to the message of the people. He seems contemptuous of Kenyan people,” said Mr Kioni.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, who comes from Mr Odinga’s backyard, said the first batch failed to address the inclusivity question as most of the nominees are still largely from Kenya Kwanza strongholds.

He said the country would be waiting to see how the President would balance the remaining slots to reflect a national outlook in his Cabinet.

“The face of Kenya is not yet out. We are still anxious and expectant,” said Mr Nyamita. East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega said the President should be given a free hand to pick the most qualified people when filling the remaining slots.

The MP, who is part of the Jubilee Party faction in support of a government of national unity, said tribe should not be a qualification for appointment to the Cabinet.

“As Jubilee Party, we support the formation of an inclusive government because it is only when we are united as a country that we can realise our development agenda,” said Mr Kega, contradicting Mr Kioni’s position.

“We support the government, the President, and the team he wants to bring on board. I want to see the face of Kenya. Tribe should not be a basis of appointment,” he said.

In his address at State House on Friday, the President said he had started forming a new, broad-based Cabinet to assist him in driving the “urgently needed and irreversible transformation of the country”.

“Consequently, I have started the process of forming a new, broad-based Cabinet to assist me in driving the urgently needed and irreversible transformation of our country. Further consultations are ongoing, after which I will announce more names in due course,” said President Ruto.

Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has indicated its readiness to join the Kenya Kwanza administration and could take some of the remaining 11 Cabinet slots.

This means that Mr Odinga could have a say on individuals appointed from his stronghold. This scenario could present a blow to Mr Owalo, who comes from Mr Odinga’s home county of Siaya.

Former Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs CS Salim Mvurya and Aisha Jumwa, the immediate former CS for Gender, who are both from the Coast, may also fall victim to Mr Odinga’s entry into government.

The Coast region also has Senate Speaker Amason Kingi. Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, an ally of President Ruto, told the Sunday Nation that it would only be fair for the President to consult Mr Odinga when naming individuals from his backyard.