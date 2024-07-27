'Unholy union': Orengo, Wajackoyah tell Raila on Ruto deal

Close allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga have continued to condemn the newfound relationship between President William Ruto and the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, saying it will have grave consequences.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah claimed that their colleagues' decision to join the government was a big mistake.

Mr Orengo maintained that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party should not enter into an unholy alliance with the Kenya Kwanza government, saying it could have consequences.

The county boss, who has opposed the alliance with the ruling party, stressed the need for Mr Odinga's conditions to be met and for the terms of engagement to be enshrined in the Constitution.

“We must know that the government that is in place now is that of Kenya Kwanza. We should have the conditions met and have the engagement anchored in the law,” said Mr Orengo.

He went on: “I saw President William Ruto visit Mombasa yesterday and referred to Hassan Joho as his Cabinet Secretary. Remember when we had a coalition government with the late Mwai Kibaki, it was anchored in the constitution that he could not fire a minister without consultation with Raila Odinga. What if President Ruto wakes up and fires the CSs like he did the other day? We must not be excited at the expense of failing to check on the important aspects of these engagements,” said Mr Orengo.

Mr Orengo also cautioned ODM leaders against looking down on Gen Z, saying they have a crucial voice in the engagement.

Roots Party leader Prof Wajackoyah said that under no circumstances will they be part of President Ruto's government.

“We cannot feast on the blood of the young people who went to the streets. Don’t take their blood for granted, don’t feed on their blood. You must include them in all the plans that you have. The leaders have stolen from the Gen Zs and they are running away with your fortune,” said the former Presidential candidate, who re-enforced that he will never be on the wrong side of history.

Prof Wajackoyah condemned the church, saying it had lost focus by calling on the public to pray for peace.

On his part, Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga stayed away from the ODM candidate debate and instead advised the youth to come out in large numbers, register as voters and vote on election day.

“Whatever the Gen Zs did was good. The advice I have for them is to come out and vote when people are voting. I will leave the rest to be said by Mr Odinga when he will visit you soon,” said the lawmaker.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi while addressing the mourners on the electorates from the region to be calm and support the two nominees; Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and John Mbadi (Treasury).

“The major task that we have as the people elected is to look at the interest of the people, which is what others from other regions are doing,” said Mr Atandi.

On the demonstrations, the lawmaker praised the youths, known as Gen Zs, who have changed many things in the country.

“I am pleased with the youths for taking part in peaceful demonstrations. We were the people who started it, it’s not the first time. The point we have reached, is everyone now seeks to take the opportunity that the situation has created,” added Mr Atandi.

He added: “We must be wise. Let us be like doves, the things we went for, we have found. There are things that don’t just come, we have CVs in our offices, so let us allow our sons to take the positions. And to the two sons of the lake who are joining the government, I encourage you to help us in creating opportunities for our people.”

The ODM Executive Director Mr Oduor Ongwen noted that the Gen Z agenda is the same as the Orange Party's; release of all detainees and dropping of charges, compensation and action against rogue officers.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Matthew Owili urged the opposition to be wise and focus on where the people want them to go.