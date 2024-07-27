Kalonzo Musyoka faces big political test after Ruto, Raila Cabinet deal

Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka now faces a big test as he assumes the role of de facto opposition leader after President William Ruto co-opted veteran politician Raila Odinga in his administration through nomination of his key allies to the Cabinet.

Mr Odinga is also eyeing the chairmanship of African Union Commission (AUC) following endorsement by President Ruto. The latest political developments hand Mr Musyoka the opposition role, even as he plans for his 2027 presidential bid.

His allies told Sunday Nation that the former Vice President is already reaching out to like-minded political figures in consolidating support under the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition. Mr Musyoka is also said to be planning major political rallies across the country in his bid to consolidate opposition strongholds.

“It only follows that he brings on board other like-minded players. There are many people who are opposed to the current regime and they want space in Azimio. You will soon start seeing many political players trooping to Azimio,” Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua told Sunday Nation.

“You will also begin to see a lot of criss-crossing of the width and breadth of the country, selling the Azimio agenda. He has to consolidate the coalition and also sell his 2027 agenda,” Mr Wambua said.

With the possible exit of Mr Odinga from local politics should he win the AUC job, Mr Musyoka is already positioning himself as the main opponent of Dr Ruto in the next polls.

Some of the Azimio affiliate parties have already thrown their weight behind Mr Musyoka in the absence of Mr Odinga, who is likely to take a backseat in holding Dr Ruto’s administration accountable after his top Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) allies were picked to join the government.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our leader Raila Amolo Odinga, who has led our coalition successfully since its formation. We note that the Rt Hon Odinga’s quest for the African Union Commission (AUC) leadership will enter a critical stage beginning next month.

“As Azimio, we have in the meantime determined that Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka will continue to guide the coalition as Rt Hon Odinga concentrates on the AUC campaigns,” said Jubilee party secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni during a press conference on Thursday, which was attended by officials of Azimio affiliates.

DAP-K deputy party leader Ayub Savula said the party was ready to back Mr Musyoka, but asked him to be vibrant and bold in his political decisions. Mr Savula, who is also the Kakamega deputy governor, said Mr Odinga was able to build a huge constituency by being bold in his decisions.

President Ruto on Wednesday nominated Mr John Mbadi, who is also ODM national chairman, to the National Treasury and Economic Planning docket, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), ODM co-deputy party leaders Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development).

The nomination technically makes ODM part of the ruling alliance, as the party would likely side with the government in pushing for its policies.

At the same time, Narc Kenya party of Martha Karua issued a notice to exit the coalition. Ms Karua was Mr Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 presidential race.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” she said.

“As Narc Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause (s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” she added.

Mr Musyoka,70, has indicated that he will run for the presidency. In a previous interview with Nation, he vowed not to back another candidate again, stating that giving up on his presidential ambition again like he did in support of Mr Odinga in 2013, 2017 and 2022 would mean he retires from active politics because of age.

In the wake of the co-option of Mr Odinga’s ODM and notice by Narc to exit Azimio, Mr Musyoka declared he has since taken control of the coalition. He also declared that he was ready to face off with Dr Ruto in the next poll.