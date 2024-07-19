Azimio parties plot future without Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition affiliates are actively exploring various options in charting a new political path without Mr Raila Odinga, who is warming up to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc boss Martha Karua, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) counterpart Eugene Wamalwa and the Jubilee Party of former President Uhuru Kenyatta are said to be considering forming a new coalition or reverting to One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Mr Musyoka, Ms Karua, Mr Wamalwa and Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni have had a flurry of crisis meetings to weigh the political implication of the possible exit of Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from Azimio.

On Friday, July 19, Mr Musyoka said he and his friends—those still in Azimio—will not join the government.

“We shall not participate in or support the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led broad-based government of national unity. This is a betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who have paid the ultimate price to rid this country of the disastrous Kenya Kwanza regime, their harsh taxes (Finance Bill 2023/2024), corruption, tribalism, unemployment, and the continued high cost of living,” said Mr Musyoka in a press statement.

“We shall not join for the straightforward reason that such actions are a betrayal of the ideology, values and tenets of both our coalition party and our constituent parties. As long as the Kenya Kwanza regime remains in place, absolutely nothing will change. A Cabinet re-organisation and changing of office holders will only be cosmetic,” he added.

He said any coalition affiliate that chooses to join the government will be doing so individually.

“Finally, we reiterate our public position, that when it comes to siding with Gen Z and the Kenyan people vs. The Kenya Kwanza regime, the decision is as obvious as day and night. We will always side and stand with the people of Kenya,” said Mr Musyoka.

A section of Wiper party members of county assemblies has urged Mr Musyoka to withdraw from Azimio should ODM continue with the push to join Kenya Kwanza administration.

Mr Kioni told the Nation that they were set to have another meeting yesterday after the one on Thursday in Nairobi.

Mr Musyoka and other opposition politicians were ejected from the coalition’s event held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation following disagreement over Mr Odinga’s plan to join President Ruto in forming a “broad-based” government.

“ODM has always had convenient ways of walking out of coalition agreements. I believe there would be another coalition going into 2027,” said Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr. “Tinga (Raila) was not going to support Kalonzo in 2027. This is just a late sign.”





Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo said that they may revive OKA. The Initial OKA had brought together Mr Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Kanu’s Gideon Moi.

“He (Raila) is free to go. Him joining the government will not stop other people from charting a new political path,” said Mr Maanzo.

DAP-K Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu said the current political implosion has the potential of leading to formation of another coalition.

“That (ODM exit) would be the end of Azimio. Politics is dynamic. If Azimio implodes it would give chance for a new coalition,” said Mr Simiyu.