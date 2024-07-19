Kalonzo faction rejects Raila’s plan to lead Azimio team into Ruto government

The Kalonzo Muysoka-led faction of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has rejected ODM leader Raila Odinga's plan to lead the opposition team into President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration.

Mr Odinga, who is the leader of the opposition coalition, has indicated his willingness to join President Ruto, who is desperate to form a government of national unity as a way out of the current political storm caused by youths who have held the country hostage through mass protests.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Mr Musyoka said the coalition would not support the proposed broad-based government.

Mr Musyoka was accompanied by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa and other opposition politicians.

He described joining the government following the youth-led protests as a betrayal of the protesters who took to the streets to demand good governance and accountability.

“We shall not participate in or support the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led Broad-Based Government of National Unity. This is a betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who have paid the ultimate price to rid this country of the disastrous Kenya Kwanza regime, their harsh taxes (Finance Bill 2023/2024), corruption, tribalism, unemployment, and the continued high cost of living,” said Mr Musyoka.

“We shall not join for the straightforward reason that such actions are a betrayal of the ideology, values, and tenets of both our coalition party and our constituent parties. As long as the Kenya Kwanza regime remains in place, absolutely nothing will change. A Cabinet re-organisation and changing of office holders will only be cosmetic,” he said.

He said any coalition member who decides to join will do so as an individual and not as part of the Azimio coalition.