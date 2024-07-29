Kalonzo courts Mt Kenya as battle lines are drawn for 2027 polls

Azimio One Kenya co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has stepped up efforts to position himself as the best-placed candidate to win the 2027 Mt Kenya polls after declaring that he has taken over the coalition's leadership.

A group of political leaders from the region who accompanied Mr Musyoka to a church function in Othaya, Nyeri County on Friday launched a campaign to secure support from the area in a strategic move to unite the Kikuyu and Kamba communities.

Mr Musyoka attended the inauguration of a 'prophetess' Leah Nyambura at Kihome AIPCA church, where he assured the region of his unwavering commitment to their cause and pledged continued engagement and outreach to community leaders.

The Wiper Party leader, who had previously been highly critical of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, appears to have developed a soft spot for the DP, saying he had been introduced to the deputy but was yet to "understand" him, suggesting there could be some talks between the two leaders.

He was accompanied by Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni, Democratic Party of Kenya leader Esau Kioni, former Kiambu MP Ferdinand Waititu, DAPK party leader Eugine Wamalwa and others.

Mr Musyoka also revealed that he is in regular contact with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he spoke to him shortly before he arrived at the event.

“We are building a strong team and we are inviting all leaders who want to change Kenya in real time and in the right direction. Without fear of intimidation, I have just talked to Uhuru (Mr Kenyatta) on the phone before coming to this place. Uhuru had forewarned you (over electing Dr William Ruto) and we want such straightforward leaders,” he said.

“I also spoke to Governor Mutahi Kahiga before coming here and he told me we are together. I have also been talking to Gachagua to see who between us is the real truthful man and recently I met him during a church function in Ruiru, Kiambu. He is one of you but strange things are happening in their house that indicate everything is wrong with Kenya Kwanza government,” he added.

He said he wanted to be on the right side of history by standing with Gen Z in their quest to rid the country of corruption, tribalism and nepotism which he said had bedeviled the nation.

Mr Kioni said the current political development in the country where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party members have joined the government should be a cause for concern for Central Kenya as it is reminiscent of the 2007 scenario where the region was pitted against other communities in the country.

"They have regrouped just like in 2007 to isolate us and this is not empty talk. Even Uhuru is a worried person because we know they are plotting against us. When you see us and Kalonzo crisscrossing this region, you know something is happening out there," said Mr Kioni.

Mr Wamalwa said Mr Kalonzo, who served as deputy president during late President Mwai Kibaki's administration, has what it takes to turn around the country's economy, which he said has been destroyed by President Ruto's overtaxation.

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu drummed up support for Mr Kalonzo, saying the locals should reciprocate the gesture of supporting the late Mzee Kibaki.

"The Kambas are our in-laws, when Kibaki was under siege, Kalonzo came to his rescue and stabilised the government, so we have to go by our saying in the community that when a leopard strikes in a village, it is the in-laws who help to hunt it down," Mr Waititu said.

“You all know we overwhelmingly voted for President Ruto in the last election but he has shortchanged us. He is a liar but let me tell him when you lie to us your goose is cooked. The latest lie was that he would never accept a coalition government with Raila Odinga. Is Odinga in government or not?” he posed.

He claimed the fact that ODM had taken over key ministries (about the four ODM leaders' nominations to Cabinet) was an indication that Mr Odinga’s men would control the Kenya Kwanza government.

President Ruto named four members of the opposition in the second batch of his nominees who will be vetted by Parliament.