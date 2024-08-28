Ruto woos Raila supporters as he signals 2027 election pact  

President William Ruto has given the clearest indication yet that he will be working with Raila Odinga in the next General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday at the start of his four-day tour of Nyanza counties in Migori, the President told the people to read the signs but stated that he is concentrating on development first before engaging in such a political conversation.

His statement appeared to be endorsed by close allies of Mr Odinga who accompanied him in the tour who asked him to continue working with ODM leaders in preparation for a major re-union in 2027.

President William Ruto addresses residents of Migori town, in Migori County on August 28, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

“As you know, me and Baba (Mr Odinga) have come from far and we have been close for many years. That is why I have decided to help Baba because I respect him and is a reformist who has fought for democracy. This is why we have resolved as EAC (East African Community) states to back him for the African Union Commission seat,” said President Ruto.

He added: “I hope you understand these things. There will be some pronouncements we will make in future. But for now, let's concentrate on development and then we will make major plans later.”

Speaking at the historic Posta Grounds, he rallied supporters of Mr Odinga to back the broad-based government saying it was the way to unite all Kenyans.

There was a subtle but evident contest for Mr Odinga’s supporters’ attention between the President and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as they used all manner of adjectives to praise the ODM leader.

While Dr Ruto continued with his stand against tribalism, he also ensured he took accolades for standing with Mr Odinga in his quest for the continental seat. Mr Gachagua also insisted that he played a critical roll in the ODM leader’s candidature.

“Yesterday, did you see me standing with Raila saying he is capable? Did you hear me describe him as experienced and a statesman? We will continue working together with him for development while he leads us in Africa,” said Mr Gachagua.

The President and his deputy were accompanied by Cabinet secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), John Mbadi (National Treasury), Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and his Trade counterpart Alfred Kombudo, among others.

In total contrast to previous visits, the President was received by leaders from Mr Odinga’s camp including governors Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), James Orengo (Siaya) and Simba Arati (Kisii), Migori Senator Eddy Oketch and Woman Rep Fatuma Mohamed.

“I decided to include some members of the opposition in the government to bury tribalism and divisive politics,” said President Ruto.

He then proceeded to parade his new Cabinet appointees, much to the delight of the crowd.

Mr Mbadi asked the people of Nyanza to continue supporting the government of the day.

“There are some neighbours who you give your all but they will never appreciate your efforts. But now we have found a good neighbour, let’s hold on to him like we are doing then you will see what will happen in future,” said Mr Mbadi.

Mr Wandayi stated that the warm welcome the President received is testimony that the region is ready to work with him.

“Let us continue nurturing this newly found friendship with Ruto because his future and Raila is very bright,” said Mr Wandayi.

Mr Orengo thanked the President for various appointments and Mr Odinga’s endorsement.

“When you come here you are fulfilling your constitutional mandate of developing every corner of the country,” he said.

Mr Ayacko, Ms Wanga and Mr Arati reminded the President that he was once an ODM deputy party leader and he was still welcomed to the party.

“You are a founding member of ODM and should you feel those in UDA are frustrating you, you are always welcome in our house,” said Mr Arati.

The President announced various projects in the region as he sought to woo the region. These included Sh1. 6 billion set aside to connect at least 19,000 homes to the national electricity grid in Migori, Sh300 million for completion of Lower Kuja Irrigation Scheme, completion of the stalled Migori-Masara-Muhuru Bay road, and Sh150 million for new landing sites in Sori, Muhuru and God Acholla.

He further promised to work with the Migori administration to mop up locally produced rice and boost farmers’ earnings.

Earlier, the President officially launched the Kegonga Cluster Water Project in Kuria before proceeding to inspect the Lower Kuja irrigation project.

Area leaders asked for more from the President, including creation of Kuria County, more appointments and completion of some major roads.

Mr Oketch asked the President Ruto to award them a county in the next delimitation of boundaries.

“Mr President, Kuria East and West are very big, it is only prudent that they form another county. This will offer an opportunity for jobs for the many youth in the two constituencies,” he said.

Mr Ayacko asked for more funds for the completion of the Migori stadium and expansion of Lichota Airstrip.