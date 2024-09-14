Traitors and sell-outs: DP Rigathi Gachagua chides Mt Kenya MPs 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday, September 13, criticised MPs from Mt Kenya who have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region’s spokesman, calling them “traitors” and “foolish”.

The DP, who addressed a crowd in Nyeri after officially opening the Central Kenya ASK Fair, referred to the politicians as “sell-outs”.

Mr Gachagua said he is no pushover and is ready to take his foes head-on.

He equated his political adversaries to “hyenas”, giving an analogy of a hyena and hare agreeing to beat their wives.

“When Hyena got home, he battered his wife but Hare started beating a drum,” Mr Gachagua told the crowd.

“You know who the hyena is in this story and you know the fools beating their wives. Despite the tribulations, I will stand firm. I fought for this government and I will not move.”

The DP led the crowd in singing a popular Mau Mau war song Mwene Nyaga which roughly says that when God is on one’s side, no enemy can defeat him or her.

Mr Gachagua has had troubles in recent months, exposing a power struggle with lawmakers from the Mountain led by National Assembly Leader of Majority and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah.

He criticised unnamed top politicians in the ruling United Democratic Alliance and the opposition for fuelling divisions in his backyard.

“I have heard other people calling for their communities to unite, but when I do the same, I am labelled a tribalist,” he said.

“The unity of this region is non-negotiable. Leaders may be divided in opinion but I listen to what our people say, and they are united.”

He told parliamentarians to focus on their work and serve Kenyans diligently.

“I am moved by conviction. I am convinced that as the leader of this region, I need to unite the people. No amount of noise can distract me,” he said, adding that Mt Kenya residents should ignore those fighting him.

The endorsement of Prof Kindiki by some lawmakers as the Mt Kenya kingpin rattled Mr Gachagua and his supporters.

The 48 MPs declared their allegiance to Prof Kindiki as the battle for the control of the region gathered momentum.

Many MPs from Mt Kenya snubbed the official opening of the ASK Fair in Nyeri.

At the event were Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, his Embakasi Central colleague Major Donk, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Kigumo MP James Munyiri.

Before Mr Gachagua spoke, two politicians from Kirinyaga disassociated themselves with the group that endorsed Prof Kindiki as the region’s spokesman.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango and Woman Representative Njeri Maina criticised the 48 lawmakers and said their decision was ill-advised.

“These lawmakers have dragged their names in mud and Mt Kenya residents are not happy with them. They will be voted out come 2027,” Senator Murango said.

Ms Maina said it is embarrassing to witness the MPs mounting a rebellion against “the senior-most politician in Mt Kenya”.

“Political enemies call me Mr Gachagua’s staunch supporter. I will continue backing him because he is patriotic,” the Kirinyaga Woman Representative said.