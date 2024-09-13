DP Rigathi Gachagua: Fighting for 'murima' but isolated by mountain leaders

The game of political brinkmanship in Mt Kenya region escalated o Thursday after 48 UDA legislators broke ranks with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and declared their allegiance to Interior Cabinet SecretaryKithure Kindik.

In a clear show of defiance, the MPs — some of them previously allied to the DP — announced in the ‘Nyahururu Declaration’ that they would bypass DP Gachagua’s office in all official matters, opting instead to engage directly with the Interior minister.

Thursday’s dramatic developments came a day after some 13 MPs from Mt Kenya East made a similar stance.

The move is seen as a direct challenge on Mr Gachagua’s authority and a sign of shifting loyalties within his political base in his Mt Kenya backyard.

But allies of DP Gachagua dismissed their colleagues and accused them of ‘political posturing’, claiming that they were ‘not listening to the ground’.

The latest development further complicates the already tense relationship between Mr Gachagua and his boss President William Ruto, adding another layer of conflict to the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections that will mark a significant shift in Mt Kenya’s political dynamics.

By aligning with CS Kindiki, who is seen as more directly connected to the President’s inner circle, the MPs aim to position themselves favourably within the current administration and potentially gain more control over regional resources and development projects which they accused the DP of failing to lobby for as the senior most leader in the region.

In a deliberate show of might, some 35 present MPs and 13, who were absent but in concurrence with their colleagues, said they are breaking ranks because “Mt Kenya region risks suffering lack of development with stalled projects”.

“Unfortunately, our efforts to consolidate the developmental needs of the people we represent and canvass for their realisation has been frustrated by the lack of a focal point of reference around who we can channel the interests and priorities to the government for actualisation. Instead, Mt Kenya region has suffered high octane politics around fathom unity to support individual and personal ambition rather than the articulation, pursuit and lobbying of the interests of our constituents.”

“Accordingly, we, as the elected leaders from this region and its Diaspora on our own behalf and that of our people, unanimously resolve that our link to the National Government be the Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, whose responsibilities include the coordination of national government functions across the country,” the MPs declared.

But allies of DP Gachagua hit back, challenging the motives of the dissenting MPs.

They argued that the move to bypass the Deputy President in favour of the Interior minister is not only politically opportunistic, but also undermines the unity of the region and the effectiveness of the government’s leadership.

Mr Gachagua’s political aide Ngunjiri Wambugu labelled the move as opportunistic, accusing the pro-Kindiki MPs of regionalism, noting that similar accusations were previously directed at the Deputy President himself.

“They need to be very careful. These are the same MPs who voted for the Finance Bill despite Kenyans not being in support. For instance, do the Nyeri MPs in that group want to tell us they spoke to the people and they declared they want Prof Kindiki to be their link in government? They should learn to listen to the people,” Mr Wambugu said.

Gatanga MP Edward Muriu emphasised that Mt Kenya’s political landscape is driven by the concerns and needs of its people rather than loyalty to individual leaders.

“Even in the last election, the people of Mt Kenya defied former President Uhuru Kenyatta with the ODM brigade yet Azimio which he led was the biggest coalition. Theirs is a zero sum game as they are making the same fundamental mistake of not listening to the people,” Mr Muriu told Nation.

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, popularly known as Major Dong, warned his colleagues of political consequences over their stance.

He said the latest move is a part of a renewed tactic to tame the DP, warning it would backfire.

“In the last election, all those who did not toe the line politically were voted out because they failed to listen to the electorate. Kindiki is a nominated CS, not elected like the DP. We will continue to speak the truth to the opponents of the DP and he remains the custodian of this government’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region,” the MP said.

And Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro said it was untenable to claim loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza government while “contributing to its destabilisation”.

“President Ruto’s government is supported by DP Gachagua. Unless the President formally informs us of his inability to advocate for the rights of our region, we shall continue to stand by him (Gachagua) as our highest representative in this administration. We must avoid any action, intentional or unintentional, that hinders service delivery to Kenyans by prematurely engaging in political campaigns,” he said.

But Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau said the decision was made to end political bickering and superiority contests and ensure the actualisation of the promises in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto on guaranteed minimum returns for food and cash crops grown in the region.

“The people we represent expect us to aggregate and lobby for the prioritisation of key projects and better returns for cash and food crops that include coffee, tea, potato, macadamia and milk among others,” said Ms Gitau.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani, who was also present in the Nyahururu meeting, told Nation the leaders also resolved to champion for a favourable division of revenue regime that provides for a formula that greatly benefits the people of Mt Kenya region.

“The people we represent expect us to spearhead better prices for their tea and coffee. We are behind schedule in the enactment of legislative reforms critical to the revitalisation of key economic sectors relevant to our constituents. There are also several roads, water and electricity projects which stalled years ago that require priority funding for completion,” said the Molo MP.

Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri said the unity formed by MPs from Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Nairobi and Nyeri counties will bring to an end the politics of selfish gains for the benefit or Mt Kenya community.