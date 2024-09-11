Gachagua to ODM: Stop salivating at the Deputy President seat

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged more opposition parties to join the broad-based government while defending his position as the second in command, noting that the seat was not vacant, and those salivating for it should stop.

He asked other members of the opposition to emulate Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and be part of an inclusive government and work together in uplifting the country’s economy growth.

“We now have ODM in government and other opposition parties are free to join in order to share successes and blames in whatever we do. They should, however, not expect to take over seats that are already occupied — especially mine as the Deputy President,” said the DP at Olessos, Nandi County.

He was speaking during the funeral of Hellena Jepkosgei Bett, mother to prominent businessman David Lang’at.

The DP also expressed commitment to support President William Ruto to deliver on his promises, noting that the Kenya Kwanza administration was ready to work with its political opponents under the new government arrangement.

He took a swipe at his critics by asking them to be humble and go slow in their political ambitions.

“Those who have acquired plenty of resources should not vomit on the feet of those who do not have it. They should exercise humility and reflect on their background,” said Mr Gachagua.

He admitted that operations in counties have been paralysed due to delays by the national government to release the funds following the rejection of Finance Bill, 2024.

“I know the financial difficulties the county government have undergone for the last three months...it is our wish that they receive at least 50 percent of the money but that is not possible because of the law,” said the DP, noting that Parliament will resume soon to help review the Bill.

The 47 devolved units are owed more than Sh90 billion in undisbursed funds which has paralysed delivery of services.

The DP at the same time said tea farmers in Western Kenya region are expected to earn better prices after the government suspended fixed minimum prices that resulted in accumulated unsold stock at the auction in Mombasa.

“I know tea farmers in Nandi, Kericho, Kakamega, Bomet and Nyamira earned less money compared to their counterparts in Central and Eastern part because of quality of the product,” said Mr Gachagua.