Revealed: The ruthless quarry gangs of Mavoko

Several lorries loaded with stones from a quarry in Ngelani, Machakos County, are manoeuvring the deplorable Syokimau road at 9am.

Minutes later, a convoy of other trucks leaves a trail of dust rushing to deliver the load to various destinations.

An unidentified man is writing down the registration of every lorry.

The enforcement of this order is important as it is the bedrock of the multimillion-shilling quarrying enterprises for the residents of Ngelani.

It is their bread and butter, their way of life, and for many, the only source of livelihood.

All this is now under threat. A clash between locals and a gang over the daily operations of the multiple quarries in Ngelani Phase Five at the weekend exposed the untold fear Ngelani residents face.

In the afternoon of Saturday August 31, an armed gang descended on the quarry, attacking the workers and locals.

The attackers, however, encountered stiff resistance from their would-be victims.

During the 30-minute confrontation, two suspected members of the gang sustained serious panga and arrow injuries.

Rogue officers

According to a police report seen by the Saturday Nation, the two injured men were admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi. They have since been discharged.

“They arrived on motorcycles and two vehicles and began roughing up residents. We had a tip-off on the impending raid,” said a Ngelani resident involved in quarrying, but who did not want to be named for fear of retaliatory attacks from the gang.

“We retreated and overpowered the gang. We are not losing an inch of our land without a fight.”

According to the man, quarry workers and Ngelani residents identified plainclothed officers from Mlolongo police station and Sustainable Neighbourhood Programme Unit in the attacking group.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) police officers appeared caught unawares as the raid began.

They watched helplessly from a distance as the quarry was turned into a battleground. Members of the unit were deployed to the site two years ago.

The quarry land is government-owned. It is surrounded by private land whose owners reside elsewhere.

Mr John Mwania, 57, told the Saturday Nation this week that the gang seized their land and leased it to private investors.

He added that the gang works with rogue officers from the two police stations.

“Gangs are taking control of the land and turning it into unlicensed quarries,” Mr Mwania said.

“The private investors who have leased the land surrender some money to the gangs every week. Gang members appear to have the power to arrest and frogmarch their purported competitors to police stations where they are accused of involvement in fictitious crimes.

The officers commanding the two stations declined to comment on the said involvement of police with the gangs.

Contacted, Mlolongo East Police Commander Anderson Mbai said he is aware of the attacks but added that he was away on official duty.

“I am attending training away from my station,” Mr Mbai said.

Ngelani Assistant Chief Simon Mulwa said the clashes are a security threat.

He denied reports linking him and security officers in the scramble for the quarries.

“The clash was bloody, leading to the admission of two people to hospital. I have advised my seniors to consider closing the mine sites,” the administrator told the Saturday Nation.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reports at Athi River and Mlolongo police stations say some suspected members of the gang have pending cases at Mavoko law court and are out on bond.

One case involves a community leader who is said to have been abducted on September 1 by people in a white car suspected to belong to a gang boss.

Ngelani locals say the seven wealthy suspected gang members control the quarrying territory.

They decide who enters and leaves the area.

A police officer warned the Saturday Nation crew against visiting the quarry, saying it is “suicidal”. The gang members thrive on intimidation.

From a distance, the roaring of machines in multiple quarries could be heard.

Dozens of trucks entered and left the quarrying sites endlessly. Deserted mining sites are visible from a distance.

Some of the displaced landowners say the situation is getting out of hand, accusing police officers of doing nothing to help them.

Protection money

“This has snowballed into a gangs’ paradise. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki should call for investigations and take disciplinary action against security officers abetting the crime or being part of the gangs,” said one of the landowners who did not wish to be identified.

“We are aware senior officers receive protection money from the gangs every week.”

Athi River Sub-County Administrator Raphael Muthama told the Saturday Nation that the devolved government only issues a single permit licence to a quarry whose owner produces land ownership documents.