The faces of ODM rebellion against Ruto, Raila deal

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party finds itself at a crossroads, trying to strike a delicate balance between aligning with the broad-based government and staying true to its long-standing opposition role.



Whereas the party maintains that it has no formal agreement with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, the appointment of former party officials to the Cabinet has blurred the line between government and opposition.

The high profile ODM leaders who were named to the broad-based cabinet are former deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, former ODM National Chairman John Mbadi and ex Secretary of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi, as well as former member of the party's elections board Ms Beatrice Askul.

The move, coupled with President Ruto’s campaigns for former party leader Raila Odinga’s quest for chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC), has however, left the party membership in a dilemma over whether to support government or stick with the people in the struggle.

This has led to factions in the party, with senior officials appearing to be divided, even though in public they maintain a united house.

Nation has established simmering disquiet in the opposition outfit, with camps that either back the broad-based administration or oppose it emerging, with several other leaders choosing to sit on the fence.

This explains last week’s move by some party legislators to skip a meeting with President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, over fears of a possible backlash.

Among the party’s bigwigs leading the group that has embraced the broad based administration include Mr Odinga’s elder brother and Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga, National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohamed who is also the party’s Director of Elections, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Co-Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, National Treasurer Timothy Bosire and Nairobi chairperson George Aladwa.

On the other hand, long serving ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Mr Odinga’s younger sister and ODM co-deputy Organizing Secretary Ruth Odinga, outspoken Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo, deputy organizing secretary in charge of external affairs Caleb Amisi as well as Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera are said to be cautious about the relationship with government.

Dr Oginga and Mr Mohamed have even gone further to hint at possible future alliance with President Ruto.

Dr Oginga says nothing would stop them from working with the Head of State if he delivers on his pledges.

The Siaya senator declared that his brother has since embraced president Ruto, adding that they will be ready to pay his 2007 political debt following his support for Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

Mr Mohamed told the Head of State to ensure Mr Odinga wins the chairmanship of the AUC.

“Raila’s AU quest is very important to us. We saw a great launch with EAC presidents around.

“If we secure that post; mambo itakuwa matatu na hiyo matatu tutatangaza siku ingine (We shall have only three issues and those we will declare at an opportune time),” added Mr Mohamed.

Mr Bosire said that he will stick with Mr Odinga, adding that he has explained that “in view of the happenings in the country in the recent times, there was need to donate some of our members to help stabilize the country.”

“This is the position and it is an open secret that we have no agreement with Kenya Kwanza at the moment,” said Mr Bosire.

Mr Sifuna however, maintains that ODM remains an opposition party leading both National Assembly and Senate as the Minority party.

“There have been efforts by some people to push us into government yet we are in opposition and will continue to execute our role in that capacity...the excitement about government will die down,” argues Mr Sifuna.

He has even faulted the recent thanks giving ceremonies organized by their former members appointed to the cabinet, insisting that they will continue to hold them to account.

Mr Sifuna has also not shied away from calling out president Ruto.

Last week, following the planned meeting between the president and ODM leaders in Nairobi, Mr Sifuna described the invite as ill-motivated and intended to blur the provided separation of powers between the executive and the legislature.

He said that President Ruto, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader, has no powers to summon ODM MPs.

“First of all, the President has no powers to convene members of ODM. Secondly, as a legislator I find it repugnant to the doctrine of separation of powers for a President to summon us to the State House,” said Mr Sifuna.

“I found the invitation extremely disrespectful and ill-motivated to perpetuate nefarious political ends,” he added.

But State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed denied claims that President Ruto invited ODM MPs to the meeting, leading to an altercation with Mr Sifuna on X.

“State House communicates or invites MPs or any other individual or groups through official channels,” said Mr Mohamed.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has on his part openly declared that he will not support the Ruto administration.

“My decision is to be with the People. I will not support this government no matter the consequences,” he said.

Mr Orengo, had also vehemently opposed plans by ODM to associate with president Ruto’s administration, which he accused for atrocities against young demonstrators.

He opposed plans for dialogue with the government, but appears to have since made an about turn.

“Ruto’s invite is a poisoned chalice. Ruto knows where the people of Kenya want him to go. Talking to Ruto is to assure his survival. Ruto is the one who is going to gain because he will be in power until 2027,” said Mr Orengo ahead of the formation of the broad based government.

Political analyst Dismas Mokua argues that any ODM member who feels that the broad based administration will erode their struggle credentials have several options including defection.

“Such members have three options; raise such matters internally, proactively hold ODM members in the Executive accountable or consider defecting. Nothing stops ODM legislators from using Parliamentary instruments and procedures to hold their members in the Executive accountable to buttress their struggle credentials,” Mr Mokua told Nation.

He added that ODM members who feel suffocated by Mr Odinga’s decisions must review their options and avoid “clutching on straws.”

But Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga said she cannot be forced to support the broad based administration which he says has lost favour with the public.

“Some people have been talking of a mongrel government, I don’t think there is a government that is mongrel as the Kenya Kwanza administration. As for me I will stick with the people,” she told Nation.

Ms Odinga pointed out that there is need for reflection by party members on its association with the government.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi insisted that ODM party remains in the opposition.

“The party leader was very clear that owing to what happened after Gen Zs demos, there was need to restructure government in terms of donating people with expertise. That’s what ODM donated. Otherwise we are in opposition and still holding minority position,” said Mr Amisi.

He maintained that they will continue to oppose unpopular policies of Kenya Kwanza administration including the Adani deal on the acquisition of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“A number of MPs particularly from Nyanza are the once who have been speaking as if they are part of the government. Maybe it’s because the region has bagged some critical dockets that it has never held before. This is however, normal but does not mean we are in government because there is no formal agreement between UDA and ODM,” the Saboti legislator said.