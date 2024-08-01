Health CS nominee Deborah Barasa: I will implement CBA to avert doctors' strikes, use tech to fight corruption

Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Deborah Barasa has promised to implement the return-to-work formula signed between the doctors' union and the government which ended the recent 56-day strike in May.

Dr Barasa told the National Assembly committee on appointments that she will work closely with the National Treasury to ensure that the deal is implemented so that healthcare workers don't go back to the streets again.

Bringing on board 17 years of experience in the medical field including a four-year stint at World Health Organization, Dr Barasa told the vetting panel that a more consultative approach to key issues will help her navigate the problems bedeviling the Ministry.

"Doctors' strike has been a challenge since time immemorial. Wneed to look for long term solutions which is...work with the doctors' unions and other stakeholders, have a situational analysis and have solutions" Dr Barasa said.

On dealing with corruption that has bedevilled the NHIF, Dr Barasa told MPs that digitisation of key services to reduce human interaction will be key to tame corruption as the country moves into health scheme.

Dr Barasa was answering questions from majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah who sought to know how she will deal with theft of public resources as the country transition to SHIF.

"We have seen expose from media od hospitals raking millions of shillings from NHIF, what will you do to stop this theft of public resources as we transition to SHIF? Mr posee Ichung’wah.

The 41-year-old nominee, who boasts both local and international experience in the Health sector, told MPs that if approved, she will support the formation of a health commission that will go a long way in solving some of the issues raised by doctors.