‘We are sorry’: Striking Moi University staff tell Prof Ayiro over 2016 dramatic ouster

Striking Moi University employees have rendered unreserved apologies to former Vice Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro over his ouster in 2016 on the behest of local politicians.

According to the striking employees, who include both teaching staff and non-teaching staff, they blame the local leaders who misled them based on political and tribal grounds to push for Prof Ayoro’s removal from office.

The aggrieved employees on their third week of industrial action, regretted their actions, especially on how they treated the former VC, and have now turned to President William Ruto to intervene and salvage the institution from alleged mismanagement.

They say they were ashamed of how they ejected Prof Ayiro in 2016 in favor of the current VC Isaac Kosgey and appealed to President Ruto to overhaul the entire management and council at the university.

“President Ruto, you promised that when you are elected president you will fix the problem of Moi University, it is two years, where are you?,” posed a protestor during street demonstrations in Eldoret City on Thursday.

The grievances the workers want resolved include the University’s management's failure to remit statutory deductions to cover loans employees took from banks.

“Due to the failure of the university to pay us on time to service our loans, financial institutions have sued employees of Moi University. The banks are treating them with contempt and are unwilling to hear their plight despite being employees of Moi University,” said Dr Okero.

The employees and local community are on record stating that the ouster of Prof Ayiro, who had held the VC’s position in an acting capacity for 18 months, was politically and tribally instigated by their political leaders, who influenced them to reject the accomplished education administrator.

The Moi University employees accused local leaders of influencing the appointment of Prof Kosgey, whom they accused of mismanaging the institution.

“As an employee of this university, I owe Prof Ayiro an apology. I was among the employees at the forefront of fighting him through the influence of our leaders. Today this university is on the verge of collapse, professor Ayiro, wherever you are, kindly forgive us, come back and salvage this university,” said Vivian Letting, a non-teaching staff at the university.

Ms Letting said Prof Ayiro would have been the right person to spur development at the university if it were not for local politics and tribalism.

She regretted that local politicians were at the forefront, while influencing the exit of the former VC, and have remained silent as the university continues to suffer bad leadership leading to frequent strikes at the university.

She accused local leaders including Senator Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, among others, of fighting Prof Ayiro, claiming they have remained silent as the university faces imminent collapse.

“Where are MP Sudi and Senator Mandago to pay us? Corruption is rampant at Moi, and this university is dying. Come and save the situation as you came together to fight Prof Ayiro,” said Ms Letting.

Her sentiments were echoed by Richard Okero, UASU chairman of the Moi University chapter, and KUSU leaders, who urged the president to address the challenges of Moi University urgently.

Prof Ayiro was appointed as acting VC in 2015 by then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. But North Rift leaders, who included former Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, MP Oscar Sudi, and Senator Jackson Mandago, contested his appointment, advocating for Prof Kosgey.

However, in a surprising turn, the same staff and locals are calling for the removal of the current VC, alleging poor management and leadership at the university.

After leaving Moi University, Prof Ayiro secured the position of VC at Daystar University in 2019.