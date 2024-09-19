Hello

No apologies now: Masengeli loses bid to block the start of his jail term

Gilbert Masengeli police

Acting Police Inspector-General Gilbert Masengeli. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Convict Gilbert Masengeli, who has reverted to his previous post as Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police, has lost his bid to block the start of his six-month jail term. This is after Justice Chacha Mwita declined to grant his request to appear before Justice Lawrence Mugambi, who sentenced him to jail for contempt of court, for apology.

Mr Masengeli was seeking to appear before Justice Mugambi on Thursday at 3pm to void his conviction and sentence.  

More follows.

