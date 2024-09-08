Unanswered questions as detectives seek to crack mystery of Endarasha horror

Detectives are piecing together information expected to unravel the mystery behind a dormitory fire that left 21 children dead at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County.

The bodies were moved to Naromoru Level Four Hospital mortuary for autopsy and DNA tests in a bid to establish the identities of the deceased.

Dr Johansen Oduor, the government chief pathologist, on Sunday said the DNA tests would begin on Monday.

On Sunday, workers at the morgue were rushing against time trying to beat the Monday deadline when pathologists are expected to start the exercise. The morgue has been under construction and is not yet complete.

Parents wait for information at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County on September 6, 2024 following a fire incident that claimed the lives of 21 pupils. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

This comes amid lingering questions on the cause of the fire, and how 21 minors were burnt to death.

Although the cause has not been established, there were claims that an electrical bulb exploded, igniting the fire.

However, there are parents who have disputed the theory, saying that on Thursday during the day, there were complaints of unrest among the pupils.

A parent who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity, citing sensitivity of the matter, on Sunday said the information she got from her so, who is a day scholar, might shed light on the cause.

She said her son, a pupil in grade seven, informed her that at around 4pm on Thursday, some pupils spent “a lot of time” in the dormitory “discussing some issues” which was unusual.

The school management has remained mum since the tragedy.

“The children spent several hours in the dormitory and my son told me there was anxiety over unknown reasons. The normal procedure for children going to the dormitory during the day is well spelt out. They go there in the company of the matron and pick up whatever items they want and go back immediately. Why was this rule breached?” she posed.

The parent also said at about 10pm, there is a child who called his parents and told them that fire had broken out.

“The question we’re asking is, who was the owner of that phone and who’s this patent who was called?” the parent said.

“We know very well that children don’t have access to phones and only do so under strict supervision. We want this parent to come out and give information to investigating agencies so that we establish what happened.”

The unanswered questions continued to surface even as the bodies moved to the mortuary were expected to undergo DNA tests to establish their identity.

Homicide detectives. led by director Martin Nyuguto, also continued with their search of more evidence at the scene of the tragedy even as the government said 17 children were still unaccounted for.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had on Friday said that 70 children were missing, adding that they were hosted by residents on the night of the tragedy when they ran away to escape the flames.

Addressing journalists on Saturday evening, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura told residents to stop speculating about the number of pupils who had lost their lives.

“Let’s give detectives time to investigate and we will give a conclusive statement on the fatalities,” he said.

However, several residents we spoke to said very few pupils were hosted in the villages, and asked the government to come clean on the whereabouts of the missing children.

“The figure they are quoting of 70 is too high. I am from this village and I could say that children who were picked up by parents on that night and those who were few. Let them account for the children,” said Lucy Nyaguthi, a resident.

On Sunday, residents and political leaders converged for a service in honor of the departed souls and to console affected parents.

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria appealed to parents who had taken pupils home to report to authorities and help end speculation about the missing learners.

“Even if you have your children at home you should report and let the investigating agencies know that they are safe. After the traumatising incident, the children also need to go through counselling,” he said.

Speaking during the interdenominational service, led by the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Acting Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu said the government would pay for all medical bills and burial expenses incurred as a result of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy.

He said the plan would be co-ordinated by a disaster committee formed on Friday to serve as the primary point of contact between parents and the investigation team.

“As the head of the committee, I will set up an office next to the Red Cross information desk and help parents who are still looking for answers on their loved ones,” he said, adding that the committee was set to hold a meeting with the Regional Director of Education Sabina Aroni to help restore the school to its former state.

“We are hoping that the day scholars will resume school as soon as we can because we have candidates sitting for national examinations later in the year,” he said.

As part of mitigation, the government has also set up a sub- committee at the community level comprising of local representatives and members of the clergy.

The sub- committee is meant to collect information on the families that have been affected.

PCEA Presiding Reverend Thegu Mutahi asked the government to improve the roads in the area noting that there was a delayed response from the fire engines due to the bad roads.