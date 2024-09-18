Brutalised Multimedia student was weeks old at university 

Trevor Mathenge Mureithi was looking forward to start chasing a degree at Multimedia University of Kenya when the unthinkable happened in Tuesday.

The first-year student in the Department of Media and Communication has now become the poster boy of police brutality after police, seeking to quell demos on the campus, attacked him and left him for dead.

Mureithi is currently admitted at Orthopaedic Medical Services Hospital in Rongai. The protesting students were demanding for improvements of their living conditions at the institution.

According to fellow students who witnessed the incident, a confrontation began when police officers lobbed teargas canisters at students who were in their hostels. While scrambling out for safety, Mureithi fell into a ditch and injured his leg.

A student displays a placard during a peaceful demonstration at Multimedia University of Kenya in Ongata Rongai on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Despite his injury, the situation escalated as police officers dragged him out of the ditch and pounced on him.

In a footage that captured the incident, an unidentified officer is seen calmly pulling a teargas canister from his pocket, removing the pin and dropping it on the injured and helpless student.

Mureithi, who enrolled on August 26, is now battling severe injuries and emotional trauma following his violent encounter with the police officers who left him with a fractured leg and other injuries.

On Wednesday, he underwent surgery to reconstruct his leg.

In an interesting turn of events, the university's acting Vice Chancellor Rosebella Orangi Maranga on Wednesday denied that the administration called in police to contain the protests sparked by water shortage and poor sanitation.

“We normally do not allow police officers to come into the compound but yesterday (Tuesday) they found the gates open. We did not invite them,” she said.

Rosebella Orangi Maranga, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Multimedia University of Kenya, addresses the media at the institution on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

It is not clear if every single student who was assaulted by the police was involved in law-breaking, or was lawfully beaten according to the guidelines that govern the use of force by police, under the Sixth Schedule of the National Police Service Act, 2011.

Multimedia University of Kenya Students Association (MUKSA) Chairperson Ronald Cheruiyot said what happened to Mr Mureithi, who was only three weeks old at the institution, was not justified.

Mr Cheruiyot said those involved should be held accountable because theirs was a peaceful protest which they had duly notified the institution about.

“His right leg was dislocated, and in an appalling display of disregard for human life, the officers left him in a perilous situation, surrounded by teargas that dangerously exploded,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

At the same time, the student leader said the demonstrations have been suspended.

“We therefore call upon the Ministry of Education to curb poor management that the school is currently experiencing. The national government must within 48 hours to confirm Prof Maranga as permanent Vice Chancellor, failure to which we, as comrades, will occupy the Ministry offices at Jogoo House, Nairobi,” he said.

At the same time, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has launched investigations into alleged police brutality at the university.

On Tuesday evening, Ipoa visited the learning institution after police officers were caught on camera assaulting one of the protesters.

Multimedia University of Kenya Students Association (MUKSA) secretary-general Remmy Osoti (center) addresses the media during a peaceful demonstration at the institution on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The tense situation escalated when the officers stormed the university and used teargas to disperse the students, leading to an explosion and fire in the girls' hostel.

“Probe shows teargas canister caused a fire in the girls’ hostel,” Ipoa said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fire was quickly put out by university staff but some students who reside in the hostel lost their valuables.

Ipoa also confirmed that a Rapid Response Team at the school will verify the claims made in the widely circulated video showing the police assaulting a student.

“A Rapid Response Team has been dispatched to the university to, among other things, establish the veracity of a video clip widely circulated on social media showing a youth being assaulted by police officers,” Ipoa said.

The agency termed the use of teargas on the students by the police as reckless.

“Ipoa reiterates that members of the National Police Service (NPS) should discharge their mandate professionally and responsibly in accordance with Section 244 of the Constitution,” the agency said.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the Ipoa will recommend action, including but not limited to prosecution of officers if culpability is established,” Ipoa said in a statement.

Haki Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid also condemned the incident, saying that it was saddening for the police to be that brutal.

On Tuesday morning, the protesting students decried the poor state of the hostels and persistent water shortage at the institution.