New university funding model to stay, President Ruto says

President William Ruto has defended the new university funding model where students have been categorised based on family income noting it fulfils the interests of learners from disadvantaged families.

He said the model allocates more than 80 per cent of tuition funds to students from needy families enabling them to further their studies.

“The model ensures that students from vulnerable backgrounds receive between 80 and 95 per cent of tuition loans and scholarships to pursue education like other Kenyans,” said President Ruto.

He spoke during the 42nd graduation ceremony in Baraton, Nandi County.

The funding model introduced last year places students in five categories depending on their family income as well as other factors like the size of families and their children in school.

Scholarship applications

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and the University Fund (UF) have already released the results for tuition loans and scholarship applications for first-year university students as most of the institutions open.

Under the new funding model band 1 has students whose monthly income does not exceed Sh5,995 while band 2 ranges from Sh5,995 to Sh23,670.

Students from families with a monthly income of between Sh23,671 and Sh70,000 are placed in band 3 while those between Sh70,000 and Sh119,999 are in bands 4 and 5 which receive the least funding in terms of scholarships but are high on loans for students whose families earn above Sh120,000.

“The funding model is not focused on universities but the needs of the students and hence students from disadvantaged families receive loans to enable them to continue with their education,” said Dr Ruto.

Reforms

He defended his tenure as minister for higher education noting he introduced a wide range of reforms that enabled students to enroll in university after completing their education.

"I was flagged off for ensuring that students are admitted to university soon after completing secondary education instead of waiting for two years while at home. The reforms are now paying off since the students can complete their university education on time," said the president.

The Head of State disclosed that the reforms he introduced while holding the Higher Education docket have allowed students to join university after completing secondary school level without wasting much time.

“The lengthy period of waiting for two years before enrolling to university saw some students, especially girls, drop out and get married which ruined their future,” said Dr Ruto.

He urged more students to join technical and vocational institutions and acquire skills to overcome challenges in the competitive job market.

President Ruto disclosed that his administration was committed to strengthening technical and vocational institutions whose enrollment has increased from 70,000 to more than 200,000 in the past 10 years.

“The number of students joining technical institutions has increased from 20,000 in 2009 to over 700,000 currently, an indication that the institutions are gaining popularity,” said the President.