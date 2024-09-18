Kabete Polytechnic, Multimedia University hit by protests

Kabete National Polytechnic was on Tuesday closed indefinitely following a day of riots by students.

The students took to the streets to protest over fee increment of examination fees introduced by the management of the institution. The students also voiced objection against a new dress code in the institution.

The protesting students ejected their Chief Principal Patrick Muchemi and vandalised his office.

It took the effort of police officers from the nearby Kabete Police Station to restore normal traffic flow on Waiyaki Way that had been disrupted by the protestors.

The students were later informed in a memo from the administration to immediately vacate the learning institution.

“This is to inform you that the polytechnic has been closed indefinitely. You are required to vacate the polytechnic with immediate effect,” the memo read.

Running battles

Several kilometers away, traffic along the busy Magadi Road in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, was similarly disrupted on Tuesday morning by protesting students of Multimedia University of Kenya.

The students decried the poor state of their hostels, saying most of them were old, dirty and lacked proper sanitation.

The protesting students engaged anti-riot police officers in running battles with several learners reported to have been injured in the fracas.

The Multimedia University of Kenya Students Association (MUKSA) secretary-general Remmy Osoti lamented water shortage in the hostels.

"Our young brothers and sisters living in the hostels have been struggling due to lack of water and poor hygiene," said Osoti.

“The hostels are stinking. I haven't showered for a week now and the administration is doing nothing despite our requests for them to rectify the situation,” one student said.

Water shortage

The students also complained about inconsistent power supply to the hostels, broken sockets and lack of Wi-Fi connectivity, which they claim has hampered their studies, and lack of seats in their hostels.

The university administration later issued a statement clarifying that the water shortage at the institution was as a result of a damaged main water pipe that affected the regular flow of water to the institution.

The university’s corporate affairs manager, Mutia Mwandikwa, said the management has addressed the issue of water shortage.

“We are pleased to inform students and all stakeholders that the water supply was restored last night, and normal flow is now continuing across the university. We acknowledge that despite the restoration, some students are still expressing concerns through demonstrations, which are currently confined to the university premises,” said Mwandikwa.