Don’t use protests to settle scores, DP Rigathi Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lashed out at unnamed leaders seeking to gain political mileage out of the anti-government protests that rocked the country recently.

Terming such leaders idiots, Mr Gachagua said it was saddening that these individuals were out to settle political scores with those they do not agree with on certain issues.

“Those who took advantage of well-intentioned peaceful protests to loot property, to steal to maim are idiots. There are even more idiots ... those who are trying to settle political scores with those they do not support or do not agree with,” said Mr Gachagua.

The DP spoke on Friday at Ntrukuma village in Laikipia East Constituency in the company of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and three cabinet nominees during the burial of Ms Susan Kiiru, mother of Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

Conspicuously missing during the ceremony was area MP Mwangi Kiunjuri who on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the DP, accusing him of destabilising the government to the point where opposition leader Raila Odinga had to be brought in.

“We sent someone to the dining table but who immediately commenced crying for more even when the mouth was full of food, hence portraying us as greedy lot,” Mr Kiunjuri said during a Thursday morning talk show on Inooro TV.

The MP also claimed that four politicians from Mt Kenya and two Azimio leaders provided financial support to some 25,000 hooligans with the purpose of infiltrating the peaceful protesters and causing chaos.

While the DP steered clear on these allegations by the TSP Party leader, he dismissed the assertion that Mt Kenya region had lost in the nominations of Cabinet secretaries and termed the new Cabinet a gain for all Kenyans.

“I have seen and heard some people commenting on gains and losses following the nomination of a new Cabinet members, arguing which region got what, which one lost, which one didn’t, who is strong and who is not. I think the whole thing [new look cabinet] is a win for Kenyan,” he said.

The DP who said he was representing President William Ruto, clarified that Ms Wanjau was still the Secretary to the Cabinet and that she had not been affected by the recent sacking of Cabinet secretaries.

Three nominees to the Cabinet attended the ceremony—Ms Soipan Tuya (Defence), Alice Wahome (Lands) and Rebbeca Miano (Tourism). Also present was Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu.

Mr Gachagua praised former National Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u for his “excellent performance and achievement” and urged “the son from the mountain” to walk with his head high as he awaits another opportunity to continue serving the country.

Mr Mudavadi regretted the loss of lives and property during the Gen Z-led demonstrations and urged Kenyans to maintain peace.

“We are saddened that lives and property have been lost during the protests. I would urge all to be patriotic and use laid down procedures to present grievances to the authorities,” he said.

In his condolence message delivered by Mr Gachagua, President Ruto described the late Ms Kiiru as a career educationist who leaves a rich legacy as an exceptional role model to many and a champion of unity and cohesion.

Ms Kiiru died on July 18 at the age of 80.