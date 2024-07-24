Day of contrasts as some counties witness protests, others calm

Tuesday’s protests saw many towns across the country deserted as police officers were deployed in strategic areas to block demonstrators.

In Kisumu and Nyeri counties, four people were injured, two sustaining rubber bullet wounds, while others were attacked by pro-government groups.

Two protesters were shot with rubber bullets in Kisumu County as police engaged protesters who had blocked the Nairobi-Kisumu highway at Ahero township.

The two male protesters were rushed to Ahero Sub-County Hospital with chest injuries as police dispersed the demonstrators.

The protesters had barricaded the Ahero bridge with stones and bonfires, which saw the anti-riot police use tear gas and live bullets to clear the busy road.

Protestors torch a motor bike on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi on July 23, 2024 during the anti-government protests. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Ahero market traders were forced to shut their businesses after the chaos broke out. Only a few bodaboda operators were seen ferrying passengers after the police cleared the barricaded highway.

In the city centre, human rights activist Boniface Ogutu Akach was arrested as police dispersed demonstrators.

Prior to his arrest, Mr Akach, who last week was hit and injured by a tear gas canister shot at close range, went down on his knees after police broke the protest march along Kisumu-Kakamega road.

By the time of publishing this story, he had not been taken to any police station.

Earlier, most businesses in Kisumu remained closed, with the CBD remaining deserted.

There was limited traffic on the roads while most learning institutions closed their gates as parents opted to keep their children away from school.

The police were stationed in Kondele, Kisumu Boys and Nyanza Golf Club round-about leading to the Kisumu International Airport to keep off protesters. At the entrance of the airport, a police vehicle full of officers was deployed to man the critical infrastructure.

In Kondele, youth could be seen in groups conversing while police kept watch.

“Things are not working well because of the method used by the President to appoint the new Cabinet secretaries. The President should listen to the youth and not threaten them because, in the long run, everyone will die. The lawmakers are to be blamed,” said Mr Tei Ndege.

Mr Ayieko Audi asked the youth to continue with their agitation for good governance.

In Karatina, Nyeri County, two people were injured after demonstrators attacked a group of pro-government bodaboda operators who attempted to counter them. The bodaboda operators were armed with crude weapons.

Anti-government protesters burned police signage in Karatina town in Nyeri County on July 23, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Scores of anti-riot police poured into the streets of Karatina to disperse the demonstrators who brought business in the area to a standstill after blocking the busy Karatina-Nairobi highway.

Speaking in Nyeri town, county Commissioner Pius Murugu said some politicians in Mathira are on the radar of security agencies for allegedly sponsoring goons in a bid to portray the constituency in bad light. He termed Mathira, which is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s backyard, a “unique zone”, adding they are closing in on the alleged sponsors.

Mr Murugu, in the company of other members of the county security committee, made the revelation when he addressed county-based journalists who went to his office to seek assurance of their safety while covering the ongoing demonstrations.

The committee assured them that security agencies will be briefed to ensure journalists go about their business without interference.

At the same time, hundreds of residents of Kiawara town carried to the police station the remains of Charles Chomba, a local butcher, who was burnt in his house on Sunday, July 14.

The burial, which was set for yesterday, was halted as the residents marched with the body to the police station. They said that they were protesting after failing to be assured of justice following the mysterious death.

Protesters in Kisii town started gathering at the Capital Roundabout a few minutes past 11 am. Waving placards and chanting anti-Ruto slogans, the protesters expressed their anger with the President’s decision to reinstate some of the fired CSs. They demanded that he nominate new faces.

“We are not fools. We do not want him to recycle people who failed him. He should bring us new people. What new developments are the reinstated CSs going to bring that they couldn’t effect when they were in office?” a protester who only identified himself as Ondanya asked.

Traders who had opened their businesses as early as 6 am shut them down for fear of losing their property to looters.

The protesters barricaded some roads within the town. Motorists who tried to force their way through had it rough as they were harassed by the rowdy youth. Police officers who had been deployed within the town stayed in their vehicles and watched as the protesters had their way.

Youth participate in the anti-government protests in Karatina town, Nyeri County, on July 23, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

In the lakeside county of Homa Bay, police used tear gas and live bullets to disperse protesters.

Rowdy youth engaged security officers in running battles for the better part of the day, paralysing business in the town. Most business premises were closed as traders kept away.

Before 7am, demonstrators had blocked several sections of the busy Homa Bay-Rongo road. Travellers had a hectic time trying to reach their destinations, with many of them forced to use motorcycles to complete their journeys.

Some protesters set the Homa Bay Police Station fence on fire but the officers managed to put it out. The officers’ residential houses suffered the wrath of the protesters who pelted their windows and roofs with stones.

In Nakuru County, the city remained calm, in stark contrast to last week’s violent protests that saw a journalist and two others shot by the police.

Most businesses remained open and traders conducted their activities as usual. Despite the absence of protest action, there was a noticeable heavy security presence in the central business district. Officers in uniform and civilian clothes also patrolled the streets.

The officers were seen on foot, in lorries and in their vehicles. Many were positioned outside shopping areas and key government installations to ensure safety and order.

Supermarkets along Kenyatta Avenue were open, with armed police officers guarding the entrances, a marked difference from last Tuesday when stores were closed due to fear of vandalism by goons. Officers were seen instructing groups to disperse, saying that they did not want to see people gathering.

Matatus were also operating their usual routes without disruption.

In Molo and Elburgon towns, traders opened their businesses as usual.

An anti-government protester is arrested along Kimathi Street in Nairobi on July 23, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Nyahururu town remained calm as traders conducted their business without disruption.

The streets were heavily guarded, with police manning strategic areas from early morning. By midday, there were no signs of demonstrations, a stark contrast to last Thursday’s chaos when looters infiltrated genuine protests.

Youth leader Denis Ndereva expressed disappointment over the government’s handling of the people’s demands.

“We are unhappy with President William Ruto’s continued arrogance. We thought he had a golden opportunity to clean the mess in his administration, but he has disregarded Kenyans by recycling rejected Cabinet secretaries. The protests continue until the rule of law is applied. We are strategising on how to counter the government-sponsored goons; it’s not yet over,” said Mr Ndereva.

Kericho and Bomet counties did not experience any demonstrations. Business proceeded as usual in both counties, a marked difference from last week’s unrest in Kericho.

“We have not experienced any demonstrations as people are undertaking their business in all major urban centres, and traffic is flowing as usual. We do not expect any change in the course of the afternoon,” said Musa Imamai, Bomet Central sub-county police commander.

“There was no disruption of businesses, which is a complete departure from last week when police fired tear gas canisters to disperse protesters,” Peter Langat, a trader in Kericho, said.

There was relative calm in Mombasa County as many youths stayed away from the protest despite their earlier planned demonstration. Even so, the business community remained vigilant to protect their businesses.

Despite police presence in different strategic areas, traders were concerned about looting and hired some youth to increase security.

A spot check by the Nation earlier in the day revealed no signs of protests in Mombasa Central Business District with very few people seen within the town.

Plainclothes police officers on guard at Uhuru highway Nairobi on July 23, 2024 during the Anti-Ruto demonstrations. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“We are worried, last time we lost properties from looters that is why today we are vigilant,” said Hassan Jumbe, an electronic shop owner in Marikiti.

At different strategic areas such as Moi International Airport, Mombasa State House and other government installations, police were deployed to deter any plans for youth to invade. At the airport, security screening was heightened, with a number of armed police officers checking every vehicle entering the airport.

Later in the day, police clashed with protesters who marched in the streets of the coastal city calling for the dissolution of the government. The protesters also accused the President of failing to deliver on the promises he made while seeking office in 2022.

Police officers fired tear gas canisters to break up demonstrations on Moi Avenue, injuring a trader who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Protests were also witnessed in Kwale County. Activist Sumeiya Omar was arrested in Ukunda and taken to the Diani Police Station.