Police boss issues warning over JKIA ahead of Tuesday protests

Acting Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has warned protesters who are planning to participate in demonstrations on Tuesday to keep in mind the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas.

Mr Kanja cited the Protected Areas Act Cap 204, which he said prevents the entry of unauthorised persons into areas which have been declared to be protected areas.

“Protected Areas Order as clarified under its Legal Notice No. 9 of 2011, Second Schedule, include LPG Plant, the Bitumen Plant and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA),” Kanja said.

“In addition, Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013 under Section 58 on trespass provides that any person who trespasses on any land forming part of a Government aerodrome or an aerodrome licensed under regulations made under this Act commits an offence punishable by law,” he said.

Mr Kanja further urged all individuals participating in the demonstrations to respect the legal provisions and not to attempt to enter or to interfere with protected areas.

Last Wednesday, Mr Kanja banned demonstrations in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and it’s surroundings, citing difficulties in enforcing safety protocols due to the leaderless approach of those organising the demonstrations.

However, the orders were suspended by the court until a ruling is made on whether stopping the demonstrations in Nairobi were constitutional.

The police boss said suspected criminals had taken over the demonstrations and have been destroying and looting business premises in Nairobi's CBD.

“Since the public demonstration by Kenyan youths (Gen Z) began in June this year, our country has experienced enormous losses, people have been injured, lives lost, property and businesses destroyed and livelihoods lost,” Mr Kanja said.

The youth-led protests started with opposition to the Finance Bill, 2024, which was later withdrawn by President William Ruto.

The protests took a violent and deadly turn on June 25, when protesters stormed and vandalised the National Assembly.

In the ensuing skirmishes, several people reported to have been shot dead by the police.