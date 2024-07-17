Police ban anti-government protests in Nairobi CBD
Police have banned anti-government protests in Nairobi's Central Business District and surrounding areas, citing difficulties in enforcing safety protocols due to the leaderless approach of the protesters.
In a statement on Wednesday, July 17, Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said that since the public demonstrations by youth began in June, the country has seen many people injured, lives lost, property and businesses destroyed and livelihoods lost.
He said criminals had continued to infiltrate the protest groups, resulting in a disturbing trend of disorderly and destructive conduct.
More to follow...