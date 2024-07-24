Pro-State goons terrorise city residents as protesters defy Ruto's warning

Protesters calling for better governance on Tuesday defied President William Ruto’s order and staged street demonstrations in various parts of the country but, for the first time, they were countered by pro-government groups in Nairobi.

Besides the capital, the demonstrators paralysed business in various parts of Mombasa, Kisumu, Embu, Homa Bay, Nyeri, Kilifi, Lamu, Kisii, Nyamira and Kajiado, among other counties.

Heavy police deployment, road blocks, controlled movement, and pro-government groups gave the protesters a hard time in Nairobi, with the groups supporting the President staging motorcycle rides and marches in the city centre.

The amorphous group, mainly composed of hired goons and boda boda riders, criss-crossed the central business district honking, whistling and chanting in support of the President.

The pro-Ruto group, which was granted a free pass at all police roadblocks, carried placards in support of the government reading “‘Ruto must work”, “It’s time to work”, “Let us give our President time”, “Ruto tuko nyuma yako (We’re behind you, Ruto)” and “Tumechoka na Gen Z” (We’re tired of Gen Z).

The riders, who were accompanied by several members of the Nairobi City County Assembly allied to Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Movement (UDA) party, appeared well organised and funded.

They first fuelled at designated petrol stations in the city before assembling at Uhuru Park and Green Park terminus, two of the heavily guarded public venues in the capital, for instructions on the assignment they were about to embark on.

Protestors torch a motor bike on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi on July 23, 2024 during the anti-government protests. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

“Large group of bodabodas fuelling at Rubis next to the entrance of Haile Selassie expressway. They have been told to line up, someone is footing their bill. Riot police stood by and ignored them,” tweeted journalist Robert Nagila.

The involvement of the MCAs in the demonstrations comes a day after a section of Kenya Kwanza ward reps warned that those who are against President Ruto’s administration should wait until the 2027 General Election to express their anger.

The heavily armed police officers cleared the way when the pro-Ruto demonstrators started their street rides around the city centre, with police sources telling the Nation that they were under instructions to “facilitate vijana wetu (our boys).”

Videos shot by witnesses and onlookers showed individuals in swanky cars, including a black Range Rover allegedly owned by a former UDA MCA, dishing out cash to bodaboda riders who were supporting the government side.

Some of the bodaboda pillion passengers were armed whips and knives, which they used to threaten the public as they robbed them.

“They cornered a woman here along Koinange Street and even stole her handbag as they threatened to stab her,” said Albert Kimani, a businessman based in the city.

At one point, the pro-Ruto group clashed with other bodaboda riders near Hilton Hotel after the latter accused the former of looting.

Anti-government protesters march along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on July 23, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

At least three motorcycles were burned on Kenyatta Avenue and Mama Ngina Street as two groups fought over the right to demonstrate. Police fired tear gas canisters to contain the clash.

There was chaos at Wakulima market when the hired goons invaded and robbed traders of mobile phones and money. The traders teamed up and repulsed the robbers who were given security by people in unmarked vehicles believed to be police officers.

After terrorising the city for hours, the goons were spotted around an anti-riot police truck on Kenyatta Avenue, chanting “No more demonstrations”. Not a single tear gas canister was lobbed at them.

Anti-government protesters display placards along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on July 23, 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Barely an hour after the goons were forced to run for their lives, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei denied knowledge of their presence and their sponsors.

“We shall not allow goons within the city,” Mr Bungei said, as he asked the protesters to be peaceful.

A similar group, dubbed Amani Kenya, countered protesters in Imara Daima and Outering Road by helping police clear the roads that had been barricaded.

In Githurai within Ruiru sub-county, a group of youth blocked the busy Thika Superhighway and lit bonfires on the road.

The youth engaged the police in running battles, which forced business people to close down their shops within Githurai.

“All has been well here in Githurai until this evening when the youth emerged in their numbers and blocked the highway. Transport was disrupted for some time,” Mr James Kimani, a bodaboda, rider said.

He added that the police engaged the youth using tear gas canisters and pushed them towards Kahawa Wendani.

In the end, the stated goal of the demonstrators to occupy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was not achieved, with heavy deployment of security officers in and around the regional aviation hub.

However, movement in and out of the airport, just like business in the capital, was paralysed, dealing a heavy blow to the economy.

Banks, supermarkets, shops, hotels and open-air markets remained closed as the business community feared suffering losses due to looting.

Anti-government protesters demonstrate along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi on July 23, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Public transport also took a heavy hit after police blocked major routes leading to the CBD in a bid to contain protesters even as many operators kept off the roads fearing for their safety.

In Kitengela, Kajiado County, at least 10 protesters were arrested after they staged demos in the town, which largely remained deserted.

In some instances, police officers lobbed tear gas canisters at groups of stone-pelting youth who were attempting to barricade Namanga road.

An unmarked helicopter hovered over the sprawling town, flying low for three hours before four unmarked, sirens-blaring Subaru vehicles arrived at break-neck speed.

The vehicles followed the protesters into feeder roads as police sought to disperse them.

“It seems the officers are determined to harass people. Why do you harass a passer-by who is just innocently recording the incidents?” asked Joseph Mwania, a resident.

The local business community decried the losses they are suffering and called on President Ruto to listen to the cries of Kenyans.

“Nowadays, we are operating for only four days in a week. This is not a positive gesture for a developing country, especially now that the cost of living is skyrocketing,” said Mr James Muia.

The larger Rift Valley remained calm, with businesses running uninterrupted in major towns, including Nakuru, Eldoret, Naivasha, Narok, Kericho and Bomet.

In Lamu, protesters had to cancel their plans at the last minute after getting information that Governor Issa Timamy was not in his office at the Mokowe county headquarters.

The youth had last week announced their plan to occupy the county headquarters to meet the county boss face to face to follow up on their demands.

Their demands to the devolved unit include the immediate reinstatement of the university bursary kitty, scrapping of all foreign trips by county executives financed by public funds and review of the budget set aside for the Lamu Cultural Festival.

“We had planned to occupy the Mokowe county headquarters today just to meet Governor Timamy head on. We wanted to greet him. We later learnt that he isn’t around. So, we shall wait until he returns to the office, then we will go and meet him,” said Mohamed Omar, one of the youth.

Another youth said they will not relent until all their demands are met by both the national and county leadership.

“We shall do so by Thursday if he will be around. I believe it’s not the governor’s tactic to avoid us. We’re on toes,” said the youth who requested for anonymity.