Joseph 'Jowie' Irungu: Security officer who dragged TV journalist Jacque Maribe in murder cover-up

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is escorted to prison on February 9, 2024 after he was found guilty of murdering Monica Kimani.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jowie was many things to many people. To former TV anchor Jacque Maribe – with whom he stood in the dock for judgment – he was an ex-fiancé.
  • But his friends have mixed and opposed views of who he is. 
  • Photos on his Instagram account – where he has more than 23,000 followers – testify to his lavish experiences.

