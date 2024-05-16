First 35 parastatals to be merged, axed revealed

Design by Gennevieve Awino | Compiled by Constant Munda

By  Costant Munda

What you need to know:

  • The IMF-backed restructuring could see at least 20 chief executives lose their plum jobs.
  • Treasury and President Ruto’s Council of Economic Advisors lead reform discussions.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A Sh2,000 bribe, sexual assault, and a dead student

    KFS officers

  2. PREMIUM Kenya’s former ‘Mr USA’ giving back to sport in retirement

    Body builder USA

  3. PREMIUM Real estate terms and their meanings

  4. PREMIUM When rumble strips turn into a driver’s nightmare

    bumps