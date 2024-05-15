Loan default

Why a third of Kenya's loan accounts in March last year are blacklisted with CRBs

Data from the CRBs reveal that 7.65 million of 29.72 million accounts were in default by the end of December, up from 3.89 million in March 2023.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Kepha Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Blacklisted loan accounts will jeopardise the chances of millions of Kenyans borrowing more.
  • High rate of defaults has been cited as a reason for the reluctance of banks to lend to the private sector.

