bumps

When rumble strips turn into a driver’s nightmare

Any bump that does not comply with those requirements undermines the principle (“calming”) of speed bumps and is against the law.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Gavin Bennet

What you need to know:

  • A bump that is acceptable on a city street, is different from a bump on a major highway.
  • As an idea, rumble strips are heartily welcomed by all. But they do need to be designed and installed properly.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A Sh2,000 bribe, sexual assault, and a dead student

    KFS officers

  2. PREMIUM Kenya’s former ‘Mr USA’ giving back to sport in retirement

    Body builder USA

  3. PREMIUM Real estate terms and their meanings

  4. PREMIUM Revealed: The 35 parastatals that will be merged