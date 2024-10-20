How 'Katerina' made Bruce Melodie East Africa's breakout star

When Bruce Melodie's love song 'Katerina' exploded from 1.5 million views to 4 million in just one week, he knew something extraordinary was happening.

But the story behind Rwanda's biggest musical export involves an unexpected pivot from hip-hop producer to acclaimed singer, a governor's viral dance video, and a deeply personal approach to songwriting that involves becoming the character in every song.

In this exclusive interview, the award-winning artist reveals the method behind his melodies and his ambitious plans to take African music to the global stage.

Bruce Melodie Photo credit: Pool | Nation

Your song 'Katerina' became a massive hit. What is the story behind it?

'Katerina' is a love song I wrote for my wife in 2017. I kept it unreleased for about a year and a half. In 2018, I shot the video in Paris, and when I finally released it, it gained popularity in Rwanda, Burundi, and parts of Uganda. But the real breakthrough came in 2019 when it went viral in Kenya, jumping from 1.5 million views to over 4 million in just a week!

Someone called me about a video of a Kenyan governor jamming to my song. I didn't think much of it at first, but then the numbers started increasing rapidly. That's when I realised something special was happening. It's like the song grew wings and flew across borders!

Take us back to when your musical journey began.

Like many good musicians, I started in the church choir. After my choir days, I became a rapper when still a child. Hip-hop was big back home at that time. But I struggled with producers, so I learned how to produce music myself. I started earning some money and forgot about my journey as an artist for a while.

How did you transition from being a producer to becoming an artiste?

In 2011, while working with a guy named Fazo, he encouraged me to sing. He forced me to record a song and released it himself. When people started recognising me on the radio, I decided to record another song in 2012, "Tubivamo," which became a hit. That's when I officially started my career as an artiste.

What pressures come with being one of the country's most prominent artistes?

The pressure is always high. As a big artiste, you're expected to be at the forefront of change in the music industry. You need to balance being cool and artistic while also behaving responsibly. It's like being a musical ambassador for your country – you want to hit the right notes on and off stage.

Despite the pressure, I'm always proud when talking about my country. Rwanda is the cleanest country in Africa. It's very easy to brand a country like Rwanda as an artiste. It's like having a beautiful canvas to paint your music on.

Bruce Melodie, the Rwandan voice reshaping African music Photo credit: Pool | Nation

How do you balance creating music that appeals to your Rwandan roots and a wider African audience?

I don't need to put extra effort into that. Rwandans love international artistes like Chris Brown and Burna Boy too. It's not about languages; it's about creativity. If you create good music, it will appeal to people regardless of where they're from.

I'm into Afrobeat, but I'm also a pianist. In Rwanda, people love samsouk and slow love songs. We blend all these elements to create something unique.

Your performances are known to be electrifying. How do you prepare before going on stage?

After 14 years of performing, I have a specific routine. I need my regular team around me – no strangers. Just before going on stage, I need about five minutes alone with in-ear monitors to focus and think about what I'm going to do. It's a very personal moment for me. It's like charging up my musical batteries before I unleash the energy on stage.

Is there something about your musical process that you've never shared before?

When I'm writing, I become the subject of the song. If I'm singing about someone who's drunk, I have to feel like someone who's drunk. It's a very emotional process for me. It's like method acting, but for music – I dive deep into the character of each song!

Which of your songs would surprise fans if you told them its backstory?

There's definitely one, but I won't tell the full story. I'll just say the title of the song – it's called "Soweto." Let's just say there's more to that song than meets the ear.

How do you stay grounded amid the fame?

Family. I have two children and a wife. That's my place, that's where I feel relaxed and free. Whatever happens, when I get home, I feel relieved. It's like having a personal reset button – no matter how crazy things get, family brings me back to earth.

Bruce Melodie Photo credit: Pool | Nation

If music were a colour, what colour would it be for you?

Green light. I don't necessarily love green, but I love green light. It's like the colour of possibility, of moving forward, of creating something new.

What's one thing people often misunderstand about you?

People think I'm a fun guy because I love to laugh and make people laugh. But that makes them mistakenly think I'm always funny. In reality, I'm quite serious. Even when I'm being funny, I'm serious about it. It's like I'm a comedian who never breaks character!

What's your dream venue for a performance?

Of course, the Grammys. That would be amazing. It's like the World Cup of music – and I want to play in the final.

How would you describe your musical style?

My style is a mix of R&B, Pop, and Afrobeats, with hints of Amapiano and slow jam in some songs. I love to experiment with different genre fusions.

You've won numerous awards throughout your career. Can you tell us about some of the most significant ones?

I've been blessed to receive recognition for my work over the years. Some of the highlights include winning multiple Salax awards for Best R&B Artist of the Year between 2010 and 2014. In 2017, I was nominated for the Hipipo Music awards in Uganda and became the first Rwandan artiste to perform at Coke Studio Africa.

One of my proudest moments was winning the Primus Guma Guma Superstar award in 2018, which is the most prestigious music competition in Rwanda. I've also won The Choice Awards for Artiste of the Year in 2021 and Best Male Artiste in 2022.

Most recently, I was honoured to receive the Trace Award for Best Rwandan Artist in 2023. Each award is special to me because it represents the love and support of my fans.

What's next for Bruce Melodie?

I'm excited about what's coming up. I just released a new single called "Iyo Foto" featuring Bien. It's a high-energy track about being self-aware in the age of social media.

I'm also currently headlining the IWACU MUZIKA FESTIVAL 2024 shows in Africa. After that, I'm heading to Canada for a tour starting on October 26, followed by some shows in the U.S. It's going to be a busy and exciting time.