Neomi: My struggles as a plus-size woman

Neomi Ng'ang'a is a media personality, actress, and entrepreneur known for her advocacy for plus-size women. She grew up in Huruma informal settlements in Nairobi in a family of eight children, and was raised by her mother for the better part of her childhood as her father traveled frequently in search of resources to get his family out of poverty.

Neomi first gained national attention as a radio presenter and actress, starring in popular TV shows like Wingu La Moto and Noose of Gold. In this interview, she reflects on how she has expanded her influence beyond the screen, and carved out a niche in the fashion industry with her clothing line, Style by Neomi, that caters specifically to plus-size women.





1. You wear quite a number of hats, how has your journey in the fashion industry been like?

It all began in 2016 when I attended red carpet events as an actress and radio presenter. I was very green in the entertainment world. Sometimes I was called to host the shows and as a plus-size woman, I struggled to find stylish and flattering clothes. Most designers only offered me baggy outfits, which didn’t reflect how I wanted to look or feel. I knew there had to be a way to dress my body in a way that made me feel confident and sassy.

Determined to solve this problem, I started designing my clothes by collaborating with different tailors. Soon, other plus-size women began asking me where I got my outfits, and I realised there was a demand for fashionable clothing for plus-size women in the industry. This is what inspired me to launch my business.

Now, nine years later, Style By Neomi is a popular brand that empowers plus-size women to embrace their bodies and express themselves fashionably. We are even designing bridal and couture dresses and this has allowed Style By Neomi to offer a wider range of stylish, custom-made outfits for women. My mission has always been to provide stylish, well-fitting clothes that make women feel beautiful, regardless of their size.





2. What did you study in school and is it helping you currently?

I took a diploma course in public relations at the University of Nairobi and graduated in 2009. I would like to go back to school and study the business side of fashion. Most creatives are talented in creativity but they fail as entrepreneurs because they do not have the necessary skill. I market my fashion house through social media, interact frequently with other creatives and sign up for training on different aspects of fashion to empower myself.

I also have a fashion school where we train people on the business side of fashion and the dynamics of the Kenyan market.





3. How has working with clients who are facing body image issues shaped your approach as a designer and stylist?

I handle different women every day. This includes some who have recently given birth or are going through difficulties in life and have either added or shed weight significantly and are struggling with their image. Some clients come to me seeking not only the perfect outfit but also a sense of confidence.

I normally say that fashion is deeply personal, and clothes are also a powerful tool for self-expression. For some, the process of finding clothes that make them feel beautiful can be emotionally challenging. This is where psychology comes into play. I have started collaborating with psychologists to help my clients navigate body image concerns.

You have to know where this person is coming from so by working with mental health professionals, clients can better understand some of their insecurities. Most clients agree so we address their physical appearance alongside the emotional and psychological aspects of their lives. Gladly, I have not had clients who don't follow what we tell them. Emotional support is crucial because while a stylist can only provide the perfect wardrobe, true confidence comes from within.





4. What are some challenges you have encountered in the nine years you have been in the industry?

One of the major challenges is the workmanship. In Kenya, we do not have a lot of tailors and designers who are well-equipped with current fashion techniques, so it's always a challenge to get the right team. Sometimes we are forced to use tailors from other countries. It is a challenge, but we are doing our best. We just hope that Kenya will establish more fashion schools and that our fashion designers will continue to elevate themselves in response to market trends because the fashion industry is dynamic. New trends and designs are coming up every day, and fashion designers have to keep up.





5. Are you dating, and what is your ideal husband?

Haha...I thought this interview was about my work! But since you asked, if I haven’t announced anything on social media, then there is no man in my life. I am very single and working very hard to grow my company. My preferences for a partner have evolved. If you had asked me this question 10 years ago, I would have focused on looks and physique, but those things don't matter to me anymore. Now, it is all about emotional support and shared visions.