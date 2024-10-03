Retirement isn't the epilogue, it's the beginning of your most exciting chapter yet

As I write this note, I’m struck by how my perspective on retirement has evolved. Years ago, when my late mother-in-law urged my late husband and I to build a village home, I scoffed. Village life? Not for this city girl! Yet here I am, eagerly anticipating rural retirement. Life’s ironies never cease to amaze.

This personal journey has led me to a crucial question: What’s your retirement plan, ladies? It’s a query we often sidestep in our prime, but one that becomes increasingly urgent as we approach our golden years. For many women, retirement looms as the end of the road. I’m here to tell you it’s quite the opposite—it’s the dawn of an exhilarating new chapter, one we must prepare for mentally, financially, and socially, long before our final workday.

Let’s face facts: women often encounter unique hurdles in retirement planning. Our careers may be interrupted to care for children, resulting in less time in the workforce and lower earnings compared to our male counterparts. Even when we maintain steady careers, the gender pay gap persists. A 2023 International Labour Organisation study revealed that globally, women still earn about 20 percent less than men on average. This disparity cascades into lower retirement savings, reduced social security benefits, and smaller pension pay-outs.

But here’s the empowering truth: retirement isn’t a sentence to idleness or financial struggle—it’s an opportunity for reinvention and growth. The key? Start preparing early, both mentally and financially. While financial experts recommend women start planning for retirement in their 20s, it’s never too late to begin. Whether you’re 25 or 55, the best time to start is now.

For those of us on the cusp of retirement, building a robust support system is crucial. Join a chama, become active in your church choir, travel, or take up a new hobby. Personally, I’ve found immense joy and security in my circle of friends from high school. Our chama, approaching its 30th year, has been our rock through every life stage—from girlhood to motherhood, and now, as we tackle retirement planning together.

We’ve opened a group pension plan, each contributing monthly. We’re all working on our retirement plans and dreaming of world travels, wine-filled meetups in our beautiful homes, and cherished moments with grandchildren. Most importantly, we’re committed to financial independence in our golden years. While we’d welcome support from our children, we’re not banking on it.

Technology has opened new avenues for retirees to stay engaged and even generate income. Take inspiration from the YouTube channel ‘60+life’, where a vibrant woman shares her culinary adventures, fitness routines, and life split between Nairobi and her village home. It’s never too late to join platforms like TikTok and share your wisdom—you might even monetise your experiences!

So, are you prepared financially, mentally, and socially for this new chapter? Remember, retirement should be a time of joy and fulfilment, not struggle and poverty. Start planning today, build your support network, and embrace the possibilities that lie ahead.

As women, we’ve navigated countless challenges throughout our lives. Retirement is just another adventure waiting to be embraced. With proper planning, a strong support system, and an open mind, our golden years can truly be the best years of our lives. Let’s retire not into obscurity, but into vibrant, fulfilling new chapters of our stories.

What’s your vision for retirement? I’d love to hear your thoughts and plans. Let’s start this important conversation and ensure that every woman can look forward to a retirement filled with joy, purpose, and financial security. Because remember, ladies—retirement isn’t the epilogue, it’s the beginning of your most exciting chapter yet.