Samburu chief 'cursed' by elders for fighting FGM, child marriage

The sun beats down on the dusty streets of Maralal town in Samburu County, Kenya. A few kilometres away, under the shade of an acacia tree, a group of men gather in intense discussion. At the centre stands Philip Lerno, his weathered face etched with determination. As the senior assistant chief of Loosuk Location, he isn't just any government official - he's a warrior in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

The air is thick with the scent of dry grass and livestock as Lerno's voice carries across the circle. "Our daughters deserve better," he says, his words cutting through the afternoon heat. "Education, not mutilation, is their path to a brighter future."

Elders with wrinkled faces and piercing eyes nod slowly, while young Morans shift uncomfortably, their beaded necklaces clinking softly. The winds of change are blowing through Samburu, challenging centuries-old traditions.

Loosuk senior chief Philip Lerno has a session with the youth and elders in Maralal town on August 22, 2024. He has been a leading champion in fighting FGM and child marriage, which saw him get cursed by elders. Photo credit: Kamau Maichuhie I Nation Media Group

Later, seated in the cool shade of his modest office, Lerno's eyes spark with passion as he recounts his journey.

"I had an issue with FGM and child marriage," he explains, his voice tinged with emotion. "I could see the pain the girls were being subjected to and I told myself I would not allow my daughters to undergo such. I wanted the girls to go to school instead of being married off."

The walls of his office are adorned with certificates and anti-FGM posters, a stark contrast to the traditional Samburu decorations found in many homes. As Lerno speaks, the distant bleating of goats serves as a reminder of the pastoral life that has defined this community for generations.

"When I became chief, I got more courage and power to deal with these vices head-on," he continues, leaning forward in his chair. "As the area's chief, I had to make sure that the law is followed to the fullest. I decided that I had to be the voice of these girls against these harmful practices."

His words hang in the air, heavy with the weight of cultural change. "FGM has no biblical basis," he adds firmly, "and it's very dangerous to the health of women, including complications during birth."

Lerno's campaign didn't come without a cost. The aroma of freshly brewed tea wafts through the office as he recounts the backlash he faced. "The elders could not understand how I could not support these cultural practices that their community has followed and practiced for decades," he says, shaking his head. "I told them nowhere does our culture support child marriage."

The opposition grew fierce. The local administrator’s voice drops to almost a whisper as he describes the day the elders came to curse him. "They performed some cultural rituals to actualise the curse," he recalls, a hint of sadness in his eyes. "But it did not get me as there was no mistake that I had made. I was only doing what was right and following the law."

Despite the challenges, his dedication never wavered. The sound of children's laughter drifts in from a nearby school - a sound that gives him hope. "I made sure that my three daughters were not cut and went to school," he says proudly. "All of them are graduates and working now."

Lerno's efforts reached a pivotal moment in 2021 with the historic Kisima Declaration. As one of the elders from the Samburu community, he participated in this ground-breaking event where community leaders publicly denounced FGM and child marriage. The declaration took place at Kisima grounds, a sacred site where the Samburu make their most solemn declarations.

"It was a day I'll never forget," he reminisces, his eyes distant with memory.

"Elders from all six sacred mountains of Samburu came together. We lifted the cultural curse on girls who hadn't undergone the cut. This curse had been one of the main drivers of FGM in our community, with girls opting for the procedure just to gain social acceptance."

The significance of this act cannot be overstated. Girls who have not been cut can now be accepted in the community and participate in cultural celebrations and rites that were previously off-limits to them. Even former President Uhuru Kenyatta was there to witness this momentous occasion, observing as the elders performed cultural rites before making their declaration.

Samburu is one of the 22 FGM hotspot counties where the vice is still prevalent. However, due to initiatives by the chief and other relevant stakeholders, the prevalence has started to go down.

As the interview draws to a close, Lerno shares some encouraging statistics. "FGM prevalence in Samburu has decreased significantly," he says, his voice filled with cautious optimism.

John Leng'erded, a youth in the area and coordinator for Uraia Trust Samburu County, echoes this sentiment. "The chief has been very instrumental in creating awareness about FGM and child marriage in the entire county," he explains. "He's been holding public barazas, going to schools and churches to spread the anti-FGM gospel. The community has been receptive, and these vices have greatly gone down."

Statistics from the Anti-FGM Board Kenya, show FGM prevalence in Samburu decreased significantly, plummeting from 86 per cent in 2014 to 75.6 per cent in 2022.

This local progress reflects a broader national trend. The most recent Kenya Demographic & Health Survey (KDHS) 2022 reveals that FGM prevalence across the country has dropped to 15 per cent for females aged 15 to 49, down from 21 per cent in 2014.

Bernadette Loloju, CEO of the Anti-FGM Board Kenya, attributes this decline to progressive legislation coupled with sensitisation campaigns.

As the setting sun paints the sky in brilliant oranges and reds, Lerno steps outside, surveying the land he's sworn to protect and change. "The fight isn't over," he says, his silhouette framed against the fading light. "But we're making progress. Our girls deserve to reach for the stars, not be bound by outdated traditions."

In the distance, a group of young girls walks home from school, their uniforms a stark contrast to the traditional dress of their mothers. It's a vivid reminder of the change Lerno and others like him are fighting for - a future where every girl in Samburu can dream big, unencumbered by the weight of harmful practices.