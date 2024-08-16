Silent heroes: How Wajir men shield daughters from FGM

Men from Wajir are fighting against female genital mutilation (FGM), with some going to the extent of hiding their daughters in boarding schools.

Hassan Said Mohammed, 43, a father of five from Wajir South, was forced to leave his daughter in a boarding school after his wife faced pressure to take their three daughters to their grandmother, who intended to have them undergo FGM.

Mohammed explained that his own mother had been targeting his daughters for this harmful practice for a long time.

“This practice in our Somali community has been linked with religion. It breaks my heart anytime I receive news from my wife, my mum needs my daughters because I am aware of her intentions.

“One of my daughters remained in school this holiday. This is after doing my own investigation and discovering that my wife was under pressure from my mother to take them to her,” he said.

Threat

The father of five had urged his wife to travel to Nairobi when schools close to evade her mother-in-law. However, the wife agreed to move to the city with only two daughters.

“We played a trick on our mum. I notified her, my elder daughter will be going for tuition. My wife and other children will be traveling to Nairobi to meet her family there,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed’s daughter praised her father for his courage in hiding her. She said she is ready to fight against any stigma that may arise over time.

“I always told my father that I did not want to undergo FGM. One day I insisted on it, but he went silent, and I became worried. After several days, he started the conversation, promising to shield me. He assured me and my other young siblings that he would not allow us to undergo the practice,” she narrated.

“When the school holidays were approaching, I got so worried, I knew if he would come to pick me then I had no option but to undergo. During the closing day, he came to school and asked me if I could stay for a while after seeking permission from the school management.”

The Women Organising Women Networking (Wown) stated that more than five girls in Wajir failed to come back home to avoid FGM.

Billow Adow, director of the organisation, says they are providing support to those girls, with essential things during this time and paying extra to the management.

Billow Adow, director of Women Organising Women Networking, says they are providing support to girls who are rescued. Photo credit: Fridah Okachi I Nation Media Group

“This issue is an option for our girls. We can’t keep on forcing them. Our girls are forced to undergo such cruelty. Why should we continue to perpetuate it when we are aware of its harmful effects?” Adow questioned.

Wown is also working with reformed women who practised FGM, who play a big role to inform the authorities and talking to girls who aren’t willing. Adow also added that each constituency has five male champions who participate in the fight against FGM. The male champions have contributed to a 4.0 per cent reduction.

Progress

“A recent study shows that we have made progress in reducing this practice by 4.0 per cent of that 96 per cent of FGM practices at Wajir. Those involved are facing consequences. Some have been warned by the government that they will face legal action and could be imprisoned,” Adow added.

Adow is also protecting his twin daughters from this cruelty. He said the continuation of FGM in the area is because men have become the custodian.