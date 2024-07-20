Africa's bold stand against harmful traditional practices gains momentum

In a landmark move that signals a growing commitment to women's rights across Africa, two West African nations have recently taken bold steps to protect their girls and women from harmful traditional practices.

Sierra Leone has enacted a ground-breaking law banning child marriage, while Gambia has upheld its existing ban on female genital mutilation (FGM), both actions marking significant milestones in the continent's journey towards gender equality.

Civil war

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio signed into law The Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill 2024, a crucial step in safeguarding the futures of young girls in this West African nation. This legislation comes at a pivotal moment in Sierra Leone's history, as the country continues to rebuild and address long-standing social issues in the aftermath of a devastating civil war that ended in 2002.

The new law takes a comprehensive approach to tackling the deeply rooted practice of child marriage. It criminalizes marriage to anyone under 18 years old, imposing severe penalties on offenders, including up to 15 years in prison or a fine of approximately $4,000 (Ksh500,000).

Notably, the legislation also holds witnesses to such marriages accountable, demonstrating a thorough commitment to eradicating this harmful practice.

"This and future generations of girls must thrive in Sierra Leone in which they're protected, equal and empowered," President Bio emphasised, underlining the government's commitment to change.

Adolescent pregnancy

The statistics in Sierra Leone paint a sobering picture of the challenge ahead. Approximately 30 per cent of girls and 4 per cent of boys are married before 18, with an estimated 800,000 girls currently in marriages.

Half of these were married before 15, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Child marriage is closely linked to adolescent pregnancy, which is the leading cause of death for girls aged 15-19 in the country.

Recognising that legislation alone is not enough, the new law goes beyond mere prohibition. It includes provisions for counselling and safeguarding affected girls, acknowledging the need for support systems to help those who have already been impacted by child marriage. This holistic approach is crucial for breaking the cycle of early marriage and its devastating consequences.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Gambia, lawmakers have taken a stand to protect women and girls by upholding a 2015 ban on FGM. After months of heated debate and international pressure, The Gambian parliament rejected The Women's (Amendment) Bill 2024, which had sought to decriminalize the practice of female circumcision.

Harmful practice

The decision came as a relief to many, including anti-FGM activist Fatou Baldeh, who was subjected to the practice at age 8. While expressing relief at the outcome, Baldeh also voiced disappointment that the bill was considered in the first place.

"I am not celebrating for the fact that our women and girls' lives were put on the line. That made me sad," she told reporters in Banjul.

The Gambian government reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating FGM, with the Ministry of Information stating, "The ban on FGM is still firmly maintained in the Gambia. The government stands firm in its resolve to eliminate this harmful practice."

The actions of Sierra Leone and Gambia are part of a wider continental shift towards recognising and addressing the detrimental effects of harmful traditional practices on individuals and society at large.

Several other African countries have taken similar steps in recent years. In Kenya, the Marriage Act (2014) sets the minimum age of marriage at 18 years while the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act (2011) explicitly bans FGM in the country.

Zimbabwe banned child marriages in 2016, declaring them unconstitutional. Malawi raised the legal marriage age to 18 in 2017, while Tanzania outlawed child marriage in 2019, imposing penalties for those involved in arranging such unions. Ethiopia has also made efforts to end child marriage, though challenges in implementation remain.

FGM ban

The international community has welcomed these developments. The US Bureau of African Affairs called Sierra Leone's move a "significant milestone" that promotes robust human rights protections.

Human rights organisations like Amnesty International have also praised Gambia's decision to maintain its FGM ban, having earlier described efforts to revoke it as a "backward move" for human rights protection in the country.

While these legislative actions represent important progress, the journey is far from over.

In Gambia, 73 per cent of women aged between 15 and 49 years had experienced FGM as of 2020, according to the United Nations, with more than 65 per cent subjected to the practice before the age of five.

In Sierra Leone, if the current rate of progress continues, Unicef projects that 27 per cent of girls will still marry before 18 in 2030, the target year for eliminating the practice under the Sustainable Development Goals.

These sobering statistics underscore the need for continued efforts beyond legislation. Changing deeply ingrained cultural norms, improving education and economic opportunities for girls, and strengthening enforcement mechanisms will be crucial in the coming years.

Beacons of progress

As Africa continues to grapple with these issues, the recent decisions in Sierra Leone and Gambia offer hope and inspiration. They demonstrate a growing recognition of the importance of protecting women's and girls' rights, not just as a matter of human rights, but as a crucial step towards national development and prosperity.

The challenge now lies in translating these legal victories into tangible improvements in the lives of girls and women across the continent.

Only through sustained commitment, community engagement, and comprehensive social reforms can African nations truly realize a future where girls are protected, equal, and empowered.

As these countries move forward with their landmark decisions, the world watches with hope and anticipation, recognising that the path to true equality and protection for all children is long but ultimately achievable with dedicated effort and unwavering resolve.

The actions of Sierra Leone, Gambia, and other African nations are not just steps forward for their own countries, but beacons of progress for the entire continent and beyond.