Meet Kenya's young tech minds: Technology is here to stay, here's how we are leveraging it

Technology has become deeply integrated into the lives of young people worldwide. From the constant flow of social media notifications to the expansive opportunities offered by e-learning and online entrepreneurship, technology is a vital resource, but also a potential risk.

Young Kenyans are navigating a landscape where instant connectivity and vast knowledge are readily available, yet they must also contend with many risks including cyber bullying and digital addiction. These four young innovators say how they are leveraging on technology to accelerate growth in various sectors.

Elvis Sitati is the founder of Uamuzi, a platform that uses digital tools in political engagement. Photo credit: Pool



Elvis Sitati, 32

Innovator and founder of Uamuzi

“In this technology-driven era, it is striking that public participation still relies on outdated methods. Geographical distances, time constraints, physical disabilities, socio-cultural barriers, and political affiliations often hinder meaningful engagement,” Elvis begins.

In recognition of these challenges, Elvis envisioned a digital platform that would elevate political engagement by making the discussions more inclusive, efficient, and transparent. His goal was to develop a tool that would enable every Kenyan, especially the youth, to connect with their leaders and access reliable information easily.

Despite lacking formal training in software development, Elvis launched Uamuzi, a mobile app tailored for Android devices. Although it provides functionalities similar to those of a website, its interface and user experience are optimised for mobile use.

“I graduated with a degree in community development from Kenyatta University, and the knowledge equipped me with a deep understanding of community dynamics, stakeholder engagement, and grassroots empowerment,” he says.

Uamuzi is crafted to boost citizen participation in governance through various features that enable direct communication between the public and their representatives. The app facilitates engagement by allowing Kenyan young people, women, and persons with disabilities to participate in governance activities using their smartphones.

“Users can interact with elected leaders, provide feedback, and engage in discussions without physical meetings. The app includes real-time broadcasts of key events such as manifest launches and project updates, and has options where users can attend political forums online and even take polls on salient issues,” he adds.

As an active citizen, Elvis noticed that some elected officials often disconnected from their constituents, particularly after they assumed office. He realised that this gap made it difficult for the electorate to voice their concerns and hold leaders accountable.

His app addresses this by providing all manifestos on the platform so that the electorate can easily access them, which in turn makes it easier for them to hold their leaders accountable. By ensuring that updates come directly from leaders, the platform reduces the risk of misinformation and ensures that constituents receive accurate and timely information.

Elvis and his team recently entered a partnership with the European Business Institute of Luxembourg (EBU), which has provided 5,000 sponsored courses for Kenyan youth and 100 leadership courses for legislators.

Through this partnership, young leaders can access funding to vie for political office, which is among the barriers keeping young people from taking up leadership opportunities.

The app also helps bring local issues to the forefront by allowing users to comment on posts from leaders in their constituencies.

Alex Mose aka Moseax is a Nakuru-based Social Media personality and vlogger. Photo credit: Pool



Alex Mose aka Moseax, 32

Social media personality and vlogger

In the ever-evolving realm of social media, few stories capture the essence of digital influence and creativity quite like that of Nakuru-based Moseax. Since embarking on his social media journey in 2012, Moseax has carved out a prominent space for himself in Kenya’s dynamic online landscape.

With a client base that primarily seeks him out due to his compelling content and established reputation, he says that his career trajectory highlights the changing dynamics of digital influence.

“Monetising my work involves a range of strategies. I am paid based on the scope of the task at hand, and the financial strength of different organisations. Kenyan businesses rarely pay per tweet, but I once worked with Microsoft where I earned $35 (Sh5,000) for each tweet,” he reveals.

Moseax’s income is derived from several streams, including his online marketing agency, Baseline Kenya, and his ventures as a travel influencer and farmer. His career features collaborations with over 100 leading Kenyan brands, including Safaricom, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft. To fend off competition, he focuses on delivering consistent quality and value, which has helped him build long-term relationships with clients in the competitive market.

He plans to explore emerging trends in social media and digital marketing by leveraging new tools and technologies to engage his audience in innovative ways. He is excited about the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to shape the future of social media marketing, anticipating they will provide new opportunities for personalised content and targeted marketing strategies.

“One of the challenges in this rapidly changing landscape is the need to adapt to new platforms and shifting audience preferences. Influencers must continuously innovate and refine their strategies to remain relevant and effective,” he says.

Among the highlights of his career are nominations to the 2015 SOMA Awards, and the Kenya Glamour Awards. He also featured in a Coca-Cola advert on World Social Media Day. However, his journey has not been without challenges.

“Managing client expectations, navigating the complexities of digital marketing, and maintaining authenticity in an ever-changing landscape are just a few hurdles I have faced. Through these experiences, I have learned the importance of transparency, adaptability, and maintaining a strong personal brand,” he says.

Despite the challenges, Moseax testifies that social media influencing remains a promising career path for those who can adapt to changing trends and consistently deliver high-quality content.

Enoch Kambale is the co-founder of the Jobzy. Photo credit: Pool



Enoch Kambale, 20

Tech prodigy and co-founder of Jobzy

Enoch is the co-founder of Jobzy, a leading tech startup that is revolutionising job discovery and recruitment across Africa.

Currently pursuing a computer science degree course at the University of Nairobi, Enoch has channelled his passion for technology into a collection of products known as Talent, designed to serve both job seekers and recruiters.

“My journey in technology started in my teenage years. As an only child, I initially found comfort in drawing and sketching. However, everything changed when I discovered coding at 16. This newfound passion became the cornerstone of my future,” he reflects.

In 2021, Enoch and his co-founder, Matt Magera, launched Jobzy to connect informal gig workers with customers. The platform demonstrated how technology can address inefficiencies in informal employment. As Jobzy grew, they saw an opportunity to expand its scope.

This insight led to a strategic pivot into Talent, which caters to formal job markets and includes three distinct but interconnected products for job seekers and recruiters.

The Talent mobile app serves as a comprehensive job board, aggregating listings from prominent platforms such as LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Indeed. It also includes job postings, offering users a wide array of employment opportunities.

A standout feature of the app is its integration of Generative AI.

“This advanced technology generates customised resumes, cover letters, and job application emails. By entering personal career details or a LinkedIn profile URL, job seekers receive tailored documents for each application. The AI uses job information and the user’s career history to produce these documents within minutes, greatly enhancing the chances of a successful application,” he explains.

Automatically synchronised with the Talent mobile app is Talent Suite, a recruitment platform where recruiters can post job openings thereby facilitating a seamless connection between recruiters and job seekers.

Enoch is currently developing an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to allow recruiters to organise, review, and communicate with applicants through a single interface, thereby enhancing both efficiency and effectiveness.

The comprehensive background-checking system, used across Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, allows recruiters to thoroughly verify potential employees. It provides a reliable method for validating credentials and ensuring hires meet required standards. This reduces hiring risks.

“Since its launch, the platform has attracted over 20,000 users. Job seekers are drawn to the app's AI-powered tools, while recruiters appreciate the ease of posting and managing job listings,” he says.

Kambale’s entrepreneurial journey has been characterised by significant challenges. Launching Jobzy with limited resources demanded creativity and resilience, from securing initial funding to building a dependable team. Beyond his work, he is dedicated to mentoring aspiring tech enthusiasts, offering insights and guidance to young developers to inspire the next generation of African tech innovators.

As Talent continues to advance, he remains dedicated to refining its features, expanding its reach, and introducing new products.

Neema Masitsa is a communications specialist at KICTANet. Photo credit: Pool



Neema Masitsa, 27

Communications specialist at KICTANet

Neema’s strategy to merge media, technology and human rights advocacy, along with her role at an ICT firm, positions her well to tackle digital rights and internet governance complexities.

Her expertise, bolstered by a Bachelor’s degree in media science, and certifications in internet governance and media science research, offers her a deep understanding of the intersection between media, technology, and their societal impacts.

“I am deeply involved in the Gender Digital Rights Program, where my focus is to establish an equitable and inclusive digital environment. My work addresses the complexities of digital rights and confronts the persistent challenges of the digital age, with a particular emphasis on advancing gender digital rights,” she says.

The digital revolution has greatly expanded educational and entrepreneurial opportunities for Kenya's youth by expanding access to learning through online platforms and digital tools. This transformation has enhanced skill development, enabled the launch of innovative businesses with minimal investment, and created valuable networking and mentorship opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

“However, despite these advancements, the digital landscape presents substantial risks. Concerns such as cyberbullying, online predators, misinformation, and digital addiction remain a challenge,” she notes.

Addressing these risks requires a multi-faceted approach, including comprehensive digital literacy education, active parental involvement, robust regulatory frameworks, and accessible support services for victims of online abuse.

“Digital literacy programmes are essential for educating young users about online safety, privacy settings, and managing digital threats. Active parental engagement is another critical component. Parents should monitor their children’s online activities and foster open communication about their digital experiences.

“Effective digital policies and regulations are also essential for safeguarding young users and ensuring platform safety.

Comprehensive standards are needed to address online abuse and promote responsible technology use, while accessible support services are crucial for helping cyberbullying victims recover emotionally and psychologically,” she says.

Neema advocates for strong data protection laws, comprehensive policies to combat online abuse, and improved digital literacy programmes to meet diverse user needs.

“The digital revolution has dramatically transformed how young people learn, work, and connect. To navigate these changes effectively, it is crucial to address risks and challenges through improved digital literacy, strong policies, and a culture of safety and inclusion,” she says.



