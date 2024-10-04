Help, I feel unloved

I fall deeply in love very easily, but often the men I love or try to love don’t love me in return. Sometimes they are too self-absorbed, or impulsive and angry, or unfaithful. Why am I so unlucky like this? What can I do to stop feeling so unloved?

You come out as a woman desperate for companionship and love. You could also be trying too hard to love by going out of your way to ensnare a likely victim. Men detest and fear such manoeuvres from women as they are prone to be extremely clingy. Be yourself and get a close confidant to reveal to you why you are not winning any potential suitors. Good luck.

Drive Counseling Centre- Nakuru

There is love and infatuation and the two seem to confuse many. I think in your case, it is not love but infatuation. You have to take control of yourself and not allow your feelings to control you. You always give yourself to people who don’t value you, but lust for you. Take your time and evaluate those who eye you before allowing them into your heart.

Rev Geoffrey Avudiko,

Senior Pastor in Mitume P.A.G Church Kitale

Love is a feeling that builds inside you and sometimes there is no way to escape it. When you lose someone in love, it is a lot like losing somebody to death. You go through an intense period of grief. There is no shortcut out of such grieving. And you’re pretty much going to go through the same stages of denial, anger, and sometimes you never get over it. Remember, love never comes by searching. It is like butterfly. The more like you run after it the further away it goes, so wait patiently until the butterfly comes and sits on your shoulder. Good luck!

Lastborn Jausenge, Dubai

From the expert

In an ideal world, you would meet someone who loves you the way you expect. However, what you need to do is self-reflection. By your own admission, you easily fall deeply in love, which can be a dangerous self-sabotaging situation. How we love is about our emotions, and there are high chances that another person will not love you to the same degree. It is possible for you to date multiple partners, and find that the majority do not measure up to your standards. I do not think you are unlucky. In my opinion, you rush to love without getting to know the person. In addition, your pool of men is most likely selling the lovey-dovey notion to keep you interested, which is why it is important to evaluate a person for some time before you commit. You may also be emitting love vibes too early in your relations, which can scare the majority of men off. Stop thinking of every man as a potential suitor without knowing their true self. To gain your favour, many will buy into what you are selling. Relations should be casual as you get to know someone, as opposed to attempting to mold then into someone they are not.

Maurice Matheka is a relationships expert

Next week's dilemma