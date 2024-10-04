Morara Kebaso nursing injuries after goons attack him during public participation on DP Gachagua impeachment

Lawyer and activist Morara Kebaso was attacked by goons and forced to flee Bomas of Kenya during a public participation exercise on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua.

The 28-year-old outspoken critic of the Kenya Kwanza regime was injured when he attempted to go on the podium and address the crowd.

Chaos at Bomas as activist Morara Kebaso (in white) is hounded out of the venue on October 4, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Videos circulating online show chairs being hurled at him amid loud jeers, and as tensions escalated, he had no choice but to flee for safety.

Afterwards, he took to social media where he indicated that he was injured and needed medical attention.

I was barred from entering Bomas at the gate. When i finally got in, i was denied the mic at BOMAS floor. Chaos erupted. I am hurt. Headed to hospital. I live to speak another day. — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) October 4, 2024

Kebaso has been on a countrywide tour where he highlights stalled government projects to expose the laxity of those in authority.

He has been using his social media platform to expose how billions of shillings have been spent on ghost projects across the country.