Morara Kebaso nursing injuries after goons attack him during public participation on DP Gachagua impeachment
Lawyer and activist Morara Kebaso was attacked by goons and forced to flee Bomas of Kenya during a public participation exercise on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Gachagua.
The 28-year-old outspoken critic of the Kenya Kwanza regime was injured when he attempted to go on the podium and address the crowd.
Videos circulating online show chairs being hurled at him amid loud jeers, and as tensions escalated, he had no choice but to flee for safety.
Afterwards, he took to social media where he indicated that he was injured and needed medical attention.
Kebaso has been on a countrywide tour where he highlights stalled government projects to expose the laxity of those in authority.
He has been using his social media platform to expose how billions of shillings have been spent on ghost projects across the country.
The incident at Bomas comes just days after he was arrested by police and and charged in court with cyber bulling over a tweet about President William Ruto and tycoon DL Langat. He was released on Sh50,000 bond.