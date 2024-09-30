Lawyer Morara Kebaso arrested, taken to Nairobi regional police headquarters

Lawyer and activist David Morara Kebaso, known for using his social media channels to expose how billions of shillings have been flagrantly pilfered on ghost projects across the country, was on Monday evening, arrested, much to the chagrin of thousands of Kenyans who follow his content.

The 28-year-old was allegedly forcibly taken from his Kahawa Sukari offices in Nairobi, bundled into a waiting Subaru Forester vehicle and driven to Nairobi Regional Police headquarters.

A video taken by Kebaso's crew, who followed the speeding vehicle carrying the outspoken lawyer, shows the registration number of the vehicle as KCQ I66J.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka expressed his displeasure at the manner in which Mr Kebaso was arrested. He criticised the government for allowing arbitrary arrests to take place in the country.

“It is appalling that abductions and arbitrary arrests are ongoing in the country. The young man Morara Kebaso must be released immediately or presented to court in the next few hours; or else this government will lose its legitimacy completely!” he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Several activists and lawyers who rushed to the Nairobi regional police headquarters were denied access to the lawyer. A move that prompted them to chant songs of freedom and demand Mr Kebaso’s immediate release.

Haki Africa's Executive Director, Yusuf Aboubakar, told the Nation that his team, along with Vocal Africa's boss, Hussein Khalid, were prevented from seeing Mr Kebaso.

“This is nothing but the State trying to intimidate Kenyans who criticise it. Mr Kebaso has been exposing a lot of rot in the government’s allocation of funds for mega projects. This must have rubbed someone the wrong way. The young man should be allowed to speak with his lawyers and later on, charged if he has any case to answer to,” he said.

Barely a few hours before his arrest, Mr Kebaso, who calls himself the leader of the Inclusive National Justice Economic and Transformation (INJECT) Party of Kenya posted a video where he condemned the brutal manner in which an activist based in Mombasa was tortured by persons allegedly hired by senior county officials.

He then called on the state security agencies to quickly investigate the matter and arrest Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir.

#justiceforbruce The governor should be investigated and arrested. If it is not done then I am ready to suspend all activities for nationwide demonstration pic.twitter.com/RXTxwNvCAy — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) September 30, 2024