Life after fame: David Wonder talks about life after the limelight

David Junior Odera alias David Wonder traces his roots to humble beginnings in Nairobi’s Eastlands neighbourhoods. His love for music was fostered in church, and his big break came in 2017 when he released the hit song Ndogo Ndogo, in collaboration with musician Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati.

Five years later, in 2022, David’s journey took an unexpected turn when he fell seriously ill. This forced him to step away from the limelight and reevaluate his life goals. During this time, Wonder says he had to confront the harsh reality of his fading popularity, as the once-bustling phone calls from fans and industry friends fizzled out.



1.How did growing up in Eastlands shape your music journey?

I was raised by staunch believers, so it wasn’t difficult to settle on the genre of music to pursue. I started singing in church events. My mum was a very religious person, and it was a sin not to go to church in our home. The foundation of my music was laid in church and that has never changed.

I am the last born of a family of two. I have a big brother. I was born in Korogocho slums and my parents later moved to Kariobangi, then to Umoja. My mum was a tailor for the longest time and my dad was a businessman. I studied at Korogocho Primary, did my KCPE at City Primary School, then proceeded to Ruaraka High School in 2014. I scored a C plain but I feel like my parents did not believe in me.

I came to realise that they were just waiting for me to finish high school and go upcountry. I remember a week after my last paper, I was hit in the face with the question, “So, are you coming upcountry or are you going to stay in Nairobi and start your own life?” I chose to stay in Nairobi. I moved in with friends but life was not easy, so eventually I joined my parents back in the village.

2. What was your first major break in the gospel music industry?

I did not stay long in the village. I came back in 2015 and joined a praise and worship team with some friends. At the time, I was working at a salon, making people's nails. It was during that time that I met Bahati. He was a very big name by then and after one year of talking, he signed me under his label, Eastlands Most Beloved (EMB) Records. My first big break came in 2017 when I released Ndogo Ndogo in collaboration with Bahati.

It was a life-changing moment for me, and the song opened many doors. Working with Bahati, who was already a big name, gave me exposure, and it helped people recognise my talent. That was the beginning of my journey in the limelight. That is when people got to know David Wonder.

3. What challenges have you faced as a celebrity, and how do you cope with the pressures of fame?

When I fell sick, I had to step back for two years. During that time, reality hit me. Seeing things from the outside made me realise that everyone wants something from you. Some have good intentions and others have bad ones. I remember having a conversation with a friend where I had to come to terms with my fate. One thing I have learned about life is that once you are no longer in the spotlight, the calls and texts stop coming.

Some of my close friends are still doing well, but whenever I reach out, they take days to respond. And I get it – they are busy, just like I was. To be honest, the bad outweighs the good when it comes to being a celebrity. There is a lot of isolation and disappointment. People don’t always listen or remember you when you experience turbulence. It is a harsh reality, and I am not joking. Fame can end your sense of self, and the worst thing is having all the recognition but not being able to enjoy it. That is the hardest part – being up there but feeling invisible. I even struggled to convince my own parents to believe in me at times. After an interview or a TV appearance, they would ask, "How much did they pay you?" They could not believe that sometimes, I was not being paid at all. They did not understand why I did it. It is hard when even those closest to you don’t fully understand the challenges of celebrity life.

4. How did your health challenges affect your career and personal life?

In April 2022, I was diagnosed with a condition called deep vein thrombosis (DVT)where a blood clot formed in my vein. It was an extremely painful process. I had to visit the doctors at least three times a week. Being unwell limits you in many ways, especially financially. And I can tell you, the treatments are not cheap. I have been on medication for two years now, not monthly, but every two weeks. It has not been easy, but I thank God for seeing me through. This experience has changed me in so many ways. I am not the same person I was two or three years ago. I have had to adjust my lifestyle. For instance, I cannot even remember the last time I took an Uber. At this point, I don’t even consider myself an artist anymore, and I am okay with that.

A few years ago, I would not have been able to admit this publicly, but now I am proud of myself for being honest. Any other person might have resorted to self-destructive behaviours like drugs or struggled with suicidal thoughts. Not that I haven’t battled with depression, but I have learned to face it head-on. I have lost access to the lifestyle and connections I used to have. There were times when I had a number of people in high places, but I have learned that those contacts don’t matter when you are going through tough times. When you are happy, everyone is around, but when you are struggling, it is just you and your family. I considered moving to a smaller house many times, but I thank God I haven’t had to. Things will get better, I believe that. Bahati was not really my friend – he was my boss, and I still respect him for that. I didn’t expect him to come through for me, and that is okay. I have learned to rely on Jesus and my family above all else.