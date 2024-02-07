road signs

How to remember thousands of road signs

For Kenyan motorists, the problem is not a confusing abundance of road signs and markings, but a lack of them.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Gavin Bennet

What you need to know:

  • Circular signs give orders
  • Triangular signs give warnings
  • Rectangular signs give information.

