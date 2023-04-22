Love gone sour: Kitengela man brutally murders lover inside pizza shop

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her lover inside a Kitengela eatery on Friday night in what is suspected to be a case of love gone sour.

The two worked together at the pizza outlet based in Kitengela town. The man is 25 years old.

A police report seen by Nation shows that the suspect, who was on the morning shift on Friday, returned to his place of work at around 8pm and attacked the victim with a knife, leaving her in a pool of blood where she succumbed to her injuries.

Their colleagues told Nation.Africa that the deceased was ambushed and did not have time to defend herself.

They said the man kept berating his victim as he stabbed her in a fit of rage, drawing screams from members of staff and customers.

However, he was cornered by angry members of the public about 100 metres away from the scene of the crime.

The mob pounced on him before police officers arrived and rescued him.

Before police officers arrived, members of the public had already dragged the culprit to where his lover's body lay in a pool of blood.

The suspect is currently recuperating at Kitengela Sub-county Hospital under 24-hour police guard. The bloody murder weapon has been recovered.

Daughter of a senior police officer

The body of the woman, said to be the daughter of a senior police officer serving in Kiambu County, has been taken to the Kenyatta University.

The duo are believed to have been in an on-again, off-again relationship, although their colleagues, who spoke to Nation.Africa in confidence due to the sensitivity of the matter, said they did not suspect it would end so tragically.

"She seemed to have rejected the man or had an affair. The woman was always cheerful and the man was introverted. It’s so unfortunate," a female colleague said.

Kajiado County police commander Muthuri Mwongela said the suspect would be charged with murder on Monday, insisting the killing was premeditated.

"The suspect stabbed the victim all over her body. He will be charged with murder on Monday,” he told Nation.Africa.

Mr Ringera warned young men to learn to accept rejection in relationships to avoid such incidents.