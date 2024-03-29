Detectives probe love triangle in case of Kitengela man burnt to death in bungalow

Detectives in Kitengela, Kajiado County, are pursuing evidence pointing to a love triangle in a case where a 48-year-old man died in a bizarre incident after setting ablaze a bungalow in Chuna Estate on Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, Vincent Opon Kisangi alias Raila requested the house girl to leave before setting the house ablaze in an apparent suicide.

The house girl, Ms Ann Atieno, told detectives that the couple had left on Monday but they did not inform her where they were going.

At around 3am on Wednesday, March 27, Kisangi reportedly went back to the house alone and went to his bedroom.

At around 4am, he is said to have woken up his house girl and told her to leave the house since he did not want to harm her.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group



"When I woke up, he had already stabbed himself in the chin, abdomen, and chest and he was bleeding profusely. I took my belongings and left the compound," said Ms Atieno in her report adding that, 10 minutes later, she heard an explosion at the house.

The victim was burnt beyond recognition.

Two empty gas cylinders, suspected to have been used to trigger the explosion and start the fire, were found in the bedroom near the body.

Neighbours have since told the Nation there were signs of domestic disputes for some time and that Kisangi seemed disturbed in the recent past.

"I used to work for them a few years ago as a house girl. The man used to be full of life and happy. A boisterous laughter was his signature whenever in the house. Of late he was a shadow of his former self. Sad, “said a former house girl who did not wish to be named but lives in the neighbourhood.

Supplying building materials

Kisangi operated a quarry in Nkuruka in Kitengela reserve a few years ago before switching to supplying construction materials using his lorry.

However, in a fresh twist, detectives say they are investigating allegations of a love triangle, and have summoned the woman to record a statement. She was yet to appear before the police by the time of publishing this article.

Detectives are also seeking to establish the ownership of the house.

According to a detective privy to investigations, but who spoke in confidence, they are also looking into allegations that the house belonged to the woman but despite living with Kisangi, another man based in America is also in the picture.

"We have received some leads suggesting the home that went up in flames belonged to the lady who was cohabiting with the deceased for years. We are seeking to unravel the mystery and conduct a forensic investigation on the couple's phone conversation in the last few days, “said the detective, who spoke in confidence.

Isinya Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officer Simon Kirui told the Nation they are waiting for the woman to record a statement.

"The woman's statement will be very instrumental in any further investigation. She is yet to turn up, “said Mr Kirui on Friday without giving much information