Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Kirinyaga and surrenders to police

Residents of Kagio town in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after a woman stabbed her lover to death following a dispute.

The deceased succumbed to injuries on the spot inside a rental house after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife five times in his private parts and legs by the assailant who is a bar attendant in the town.

After the Monday night fatal attack, the woman surrendered to Kagio police station and was locked up for questioning.





According to residents, the woman and her 38-year-old lover began quarrelling at around 11pm.

“We heard a commotion and rushed to the scene and surprisingly, we found the deceased lying in a pool of blood,” one of the residents, Lukas Karani said.





The residents said they were still in shock following what transpired in the town.

The locals said the woman had rented the house and the man used to visit her frequently.

Police rushed to the scene immediately they received information about the attack and took the body to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, Kirinyaga West Sub-County police boss Moses Koskei said.

He added that the matter was being treated as murder and the deceased could not be publicly identified as his next of kin were yet to be informed.

The police chief said investigations have been launched into the incident.

“We are holding the suspect and we would like to know why she murdered her lover,” said Mr Koskei.