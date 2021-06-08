Missing Kajiado men
Pool

News

Prime

Unravelling mystery, return of Kenya’s death squads

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

On the spot where Bashir Muhamud’s vehicle was torched by his killers, only the burnt grass patch remains. The fire, so intense, its dark smoke billowing into the skies, had melted what it could of the new Range Rover, registration number KCQ 007P. The killers, brutal and vicious, did not leave anything to chance.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Small parties jostling to reap from Jubilee split in Mt Kenya

  2. PRIME Fallen governors plot political comeback

  3. PRIME Shashamane, the drug that’s turning youths into zombies

  4. PRIME Unravelling mystery, return of Kenya’s death squads

  5. Send fees defaulters home, Magoha tells headteachers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.