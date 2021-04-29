Missing Kitengela quartet: Body of Benjamin Imbai found in Thika

The body of Benjamin Imbai, who went missing alongside three of his friends on April 19 in Kitengela, has been found at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

Police have said that Imbai’s body was taken to the mortuary by officers from Kamwangi police station on April 20.

Earlier Thursday, the body of Elijah Obuong was found in a morgue in Murang'a County.

Police said the body was spotted by sand harvesters near Mukungai River along the Murang'a-Iyego-Kangema road on April 20.

Obuong’s younger brother Michael Amollo identified the body at around 10.40am on Thursday. He said the body had no visible injuries.

Imbai and his friends Jack Anyango, Obuong and Brian Oduor vanished after having lunch.

Missing man Benjamin Amache Imbai. Photo credit: Pool

Their car, a white a white Toyota Mark X, was found abandoned in a parking lot about 500 meters from the club the following day.

A detective privy to the investigations said the four were on the police radar, adding that three other gang members “disappeared” last year under similar circumstances.