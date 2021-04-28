Missing Kajiado men
Pool

News

Prime

Missing Kitengela quartet lived life on the fast lane

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho  &  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Benjamin Imbai preferred “the finer things in life” and was always out with his friends partying.
  • Elijah Obuong also lived like a king and told friends that his lifestyle was supported by a relative working abroad.

The four men who mysteriously disappeared in Kitengela on April 19 lived in the fast lane and had a history of run-ins with the law.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MPs reject removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Firms boost battle against coronavirus

  4. Farmaajo backs down from term extension

  5. PRIME Elephants win right of way against avocado venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.