Missing Kajiado men
Pool

Kajiado

Prime

Missing Kitengela quartet: One body found in Murang'a

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

The body of Elijah Obuong, who went missing alongside three of his friends on April 19 in Kitengela, has been found in a morgue in Murang'a County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

  2. Courts tops Senate from debating Wajir governor’s ouster

  3. Involve us or you’ll fail, Kimutai, Mbugua warn NMS on decongestion

  4. Court awards house help Sh108,000 for unlawful sack

  5. Naivasha police pursue woman’s killers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.